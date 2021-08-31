Game 134: Red Sox at Rays lineups and pregame notes

It just gets worse for the Red Sox. Before they even took the field for Monday night’s game with the first-place Rays, they learned that Martín Pérez and Matt Barnes went on the COVID-19 injured list following positive tests. They then went out and lost, 6-1 to fall nine games behind Tampa Bay in the AL East.
As of Tuesday morning, the Sox had not named a starter for tonight’s game.
Lineups
RED SOX (75-58): TBA
Pitching: TBA
RAYS (83-48): TBA
Pitching: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (7-4, 4.57 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Yarbrough: Jonathan Araúz 1-6, Xander Bogaerts 11-27, Bobby Dalbec 2-6, Rafael Devers 5-18, J.D. Martinez 12-21, Kevin Plawecki 1-3, Travis Shaw 0-4, Alex Verdugo 3-7, Christian Vázquez 9-23
Advertisement
Stat of the day: The Sox are 20-22 since the All-Star break. They are 12-18 since July 29, after starting the season 63-40 (.612).
Notes: Dalbec is 6-for-13 (.462) with four homers, a double, and nine RBIs in his past four games … The Red Sox have homered in each of their last eight games (19 home runs total), matching their longest streak of the season from April 4-13 … Yarbrough has faced the Red Sox three times this season, including two starts, going 0-1. For his career, he is 3-3 with a 6.99 ERA in 14 appearances — seven starts and seven relief appearances — against the Sox.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.