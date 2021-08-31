fb-pixel Skip to main content
Hirokazu Sawamura tests positive as Sox’ COVID troubles roll on

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated August 31, 2021, 38 minutes ago
Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamaura is the ninth member of the organization to be sidelined because of COVID, and the seventh to test positive.
The Red Sox’ COVID-19 issues continue.

Following Monday’s game, eight members of the Red Sox were sidelined because of COVID - six tested positive for the virus and two were considered close contacts. That number is now up to nine after manager Alex Cora announced Tuesday that Hirokazu Sawamura tested positive.

Sawamura joins Kiké Hernández, Christian Arroyo, Matt Barnes, Martín Pérez, quality control coach Rámon Vázquez, and strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose as the seventh team member to have tested positive. Josh Taylor and first base coach Tom Goodwin are the close contacts.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

