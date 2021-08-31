How being named the Patriots’ starting quarterback affected betting on Mac Jones

Oddsmakers at both books give Jones the second-best chance to win the award, ahead of quarterbacks Zach Wilson of the Jets and Justin Fields of the Bears, with No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars remaining the favorite.

But with Tuesday’s news that Jones was named the Patriots’ starting quarterback, odds on Jones to win the award went from 10-1 in the morning to 6-1 (+600) by the afternoon on DraftKings’ sports book, meaning a $100 bet would result in a $600 payout instead of $1,000 at 10-1. FanDuel has Cam Newton’s replacement at even shorter odds, 9-2 (+450).

It’s certainly not too late to hop on the Mac Jones bandwagon for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

As of Tuesday morning, DraftKings said that only 24 percent of the handle (total dollars bet) and 25 percent of bets had been on Jones to take the first snap of the season for the Patriots.

DraftKings was more bullish on Jones, so the development has not created a great deal of impact on the Patriots’ overall odds this season.

“We felt that Mac Jones would probably be the starting quarterback eventually, so it really hasn’t affected the futures book odds too much,” said Johnny Avello, DraftKings’ sportsbook director. “We didn’t know how long Cam Newton would be the starter if he was selected as a starter.”

DraftKings was not offering odds on Jones’s touchdown passes and passing yards, but it is now. The over-under on Jones’s TD passes this season is 23.5 (under at -120, over at -110) and the over-under on his passing yards is set at 3,800.5, with both the over and under at -115.

“Some areas where [the news] has had an effect is passing yards because of Mac Jones, he’s still quite a long shot, but at least he’s going to get the opportunity to be able to play each and every game as long as he stays healthy,” said Avello.

DraftKings has the Patriots at 35-1 (+3,500) to win the Super Bowl, and 18-1 (+1,800) to win the AFC championship.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.