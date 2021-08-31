Javier Báez, Francisco Lindor apologize for thumbs-down jab at Mets fans

Báez and Lindor took turns saying they were sorry less than an hour before first pitch of a game Tuesday against the Miami Marlins. That followed a stern statement from team president Sandy Alderson on Sunday night disavowing the gesture, as well as a team meeting Tuesday in which players said they would stop making it.

Javier Báez and Francisco Lindor have apologized to Mets fans after Báez revealed that a thumbs-down celebration gesture adopted by players was in part a dig at New York fans who have booed the underperforming ballclub.

Lindor added, “It doesn’t look good on our part.”

Advertisement

Hours after the apology, Báez was booed loudly by fans when he pinch hit in the eighth inning. Fans in a sparse crowd stood and turned down their thumbs while he batted, jeering him until he was hit by a 2-2 pitch on the shin and walked to first.

Lindor also was booed before his first at-bat and again after laying down a successful sacrifice bunt in the resumption of a game postponed by rain in the first inning on April 11.

The 28-year-old Báez was acquired from the Chicago Cubs on July 30 and has hit .210 with four homers and a .709 OPS in 17 games since. Mets fans booed him and others throughout August, when the team has gone 8-19 to fall out of playoff position after leading the NL East for nearly three months.

Players began making the thumbs-down gesture toward their dugout after base hits and other positive plays while at Dodger Stadium from Aug. 20-22.

“When we don’t get success, we’re going to get booed,” Báez explained Sunday. “So they’re going to get booed when we have success.”

Lindor and manager Luis Rojas said Tuesday they believe Báez — whose first language is Spanish but doesn’t use an interpreter when speaking to media — misspoke when he said Mets players were booing the fans.

Advertisement

Reduced expansion for MLB with fewer September call-ups

This used to be the time of the season when MLB clubhouses and dugouts would get really crowded with the influx of September call-ups.

There would be plenty of roster reinforcements for contending teams, including extra pitchers and a few more position players on the bench down the stretch. Teams out of the playoff chase got an opportunity over the final month to take a look at lots of prospects while giving them a taste of the big leagues.

Now those roster expansions are much smaller, far from when teams could use their entire 40-man rosters once the calendar flipped to September.

Each team will get to add only two players to their rosters, from 26 to 28, on Wednesday.

“In previous years that number probably would’ve been a little bit higher in terms of guys we’d want to bring up in order to rest guys or even just provide some big league experience down the stretch for some young guys. So we’re going to have some decisions to make,” said Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn, whose team has a big lead in the AL Central.

“I don’t think two is enough, and I think 15 is too much because some teams will call up all 15 and some teams will call up four or five. You’re either outmanned, or you’ll outman them,” said Dusty Baker, manager of the AL West-leading Houston Astros. “We’ve gone from one drastic measure to another one,”

Advertisement

Even before COVID-19 altered and shortened the 2020 season to only 60 games, MLB had decided to reduce the September call-ups while adding a 26th player to the roster fulltime last year.

This will be the first full 162-game season with so few players available late, with every team required to have 28 on their rosters. Through 2019, teams had 25-man rosters until Sept. 1, and could then increase to as many as 40 — though they could settle anywhere in between, often creating unbalanced matchups.

“I’ve been outspoken in the past. I thought it was very unfair that teams played with different numbers of players in September,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “Everybody should have the same number to play with. And some teams that were maybe fighting for a playoff spot, you’d look up and there’s 36 guys on the roster, and other teams there might have been 28 or 29.”