PGA Tour says fans risk expulsion if they taunt Bryson DeChambeau by yelling ‘Brooksie’ at him

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced Tuesday that fans attending professional golf tournaments will risk expulsion if they yell “Brooksie!” toward Bryson DeChambeau . DeChambeau and fellow golfer Brooks Koepka have engaged in a years-long rivalry, and many fans attending live events have started cat-calling the former with shouts of “Brooksie!” or “Nice shot, Brooksie!” On Sunday, after DeChambeau lost to Patrick Cantlay in a six-hole playoff at the BMW Championship, he was observed telling a fan to “get the f--- out!” following a taunt of “Great job, Brooksie!” At a news conference ahead of this week’s season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta, Monahan at first said “this isn’t about any one particular player or one particular incident,” but later clarified when pressed on the issue that the incidents with DeChambeau sparked the tour to action. DeChambeau and Koepka have been beefing since before the pandemic. In 2020, the recently bulked-up DeChambeau took a shot at Koepka’s physique after the latter appeared in ESPN the Magazine’s Body issue. Koepka responded with a social-media photo of his four major-championship trophies (DeChambeau at the time had not won a major). Things sparked up again after this year’s PGA Championship in May when Koepka, during a Golf Channel interview, expressed very apparent annoyance when DeChambeau walked behind him. Asked specifically about the DeChambeau-Koepka rivalry, Monahan said he’s “had conversations with both players. These observations go back to pre-COVID as it relates to general concern around the code of conduct at our tournaments. . . . I’ve been out at a lot of tournaments this year, particularly since our return to play, and this issue isn’t specific to one or two players. I think it’s an opportunity to reassess overall civility at our tournaments and fan behavior and reset expectations through our fan code of conduct.”

The headline move on transfer deadline day in Italy was yet another top player leaving Serie A. Juventus completed the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United and the five-time world player of the year follows in the footsteps of Romelu Lukaku, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma, who all left Italy earlier in the offseason. There was some consolation for Juventus, in that minutes after announcing Ronaldo’s departure, the club secured his replacement. Juventus said Moise Kean returned on a two-year loan deal from Everton, with an obligation to buy him subject to meeting certain targets. The Italy forward will cost $8.3 million over two seasons and $33 million for a permanent transfer.

Advertisement

Hockey

Defenseman Connor Murphy, Blackhawks reach four-year deal

The Chicago Blackhawks announced a four-year contract extension with defenseman Connor Murphy. The deal runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a $4.4 million salary-cap hit. Murphy, 28, has turned into one of Chicago’s most reliable defensemen. He had three goals and 12 assists, averaging a career-high 22:09 of ice time over 50 games last season.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Brazilian bull rider killed when animal steps on chest

A Brazilian bull rider was killed Sunday when his spur got caught in a rope, pulling him under the bull, and the animal stepped on his chest in California, according to the Professional Bull Riders touring group. Amadeu Campos Silva, 22, was competing at a bull-riding Velocity Tour event at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, said Andrew Giangola, a spokesperson for Professional Bull Riders. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Campos Silva lost his balance and his spur got stuck in the flank strap, which is wrapped around the bull’s lower torso to encourage it to buck. In a “freak accident,” Campos Silva was pulled underneath the bull, which then stomped on his chest, Giangola said.

Advertisement



