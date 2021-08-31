Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts tests positive for COVID

Xander Bogaerts was removed from Tuesday’s game prior to the bottom of the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at St. Petersburg, Fla., because he tested positive for COVID.
Bogaerts had an RBI single in the first. He was set to start the bottom of the second inning but was removed from the field by manager Alex Cora.
Jonathan Araúz, who started at second, moved to shortstop, and Yairo Muñoz entered the game to play second.
