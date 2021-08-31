Shorthanded Sox fall to Rays again as playoff hopes continue to dwindle

As for that lead? It would be the only one the Sox held for the evening, dropping their seventh straight contest at Tropicana Field following an 8-5 loss. The Rays have won the last nine of 10 games against the Red Sox. Tampa Bay has fared well against the rest of the league, too, victorious in their last 13 of 14. The Red Sox scored two in the ninth which brought the tying run to the plate in Travis Shaw and Rafael Devers, but both would strike out to end it.

It gave the Red Sox an early 1-0 lead over the Rays. Shortly after, Bogaerts was removed from the contest just ahead of the top of the second inning after testing positive for COVID-19.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Xander Bogaerts carved a 3-2 Ryan Yarbrough cutter to right field in the top of the first inning Tuesday.

Advertisement

What was supposed to be a battle — the Red Sox’ final test, you could say — to see if they belonged in the same conversation with the Rays on the field, has turned into a different fight for the Sox against COVID off of it. They’re losing that one mightily, too,

After Bogaerts exited the field, it seemed like the rest of his teammates did, too.

Randy Arozarena jumped on Ryan Peacock’s slider in that second inning for a homer, tying it up at one apiece. The Rays then put together a six-run frame during the bottom of the third which put another stamp of shame on what has been a tumultuous and sickly road trip for the Sox.

Peacock walked the Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier and hit Francisco Mejia with a pitch to put runners on first and second with no outs. Peacock later issued a one-out walk before Wander Franco laced an RBI single to right to score Kiermaier, and Mejia then came around to score on a Bobby Dalbec error. Stephen Gonsalves replaced Peacock and yielded a run on a wild pitch, one which Christian Vázquez should have blocked but attempted to pick it instead.

Advertisement

Austin Meadows’s single brought in two more that inning. Yandy Diaz’s two-run double then put the Rays ahead, 7-1.

The Red Sox scored their second run of the game in the sixth when Kyle Schwarber blasted his 28th homer of the season off Yarbrough to center field. But the Rays then responded in that bottom frame after a Mejia sacrifice fly.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.