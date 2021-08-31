Stephon Gilmore will start the season on Patriots’ PUP list and miss six games

Gilmore must miss at least six games before he can be activated to return. New England’s first six opponents are the Dolphins, Jets, Saints, Buccaneers, Texans, and Cowboys.

The Patriots are placing cornerback Stephon Gilmore on the physically unable to perform list to start the season, according to Gilmore’s agent, Jason Chayut.

“We’ll just take a look at everything and continue to evaluate Steph day by day as we’ve done, as he’s done, and work to get better,” Belichick said. “We have several players in a similar situation, and we’ll get the most up-to-date information we can and try to make the best decision we can for our football team.”

Gilmore spent all of training camp on PUP, sidelined from all practices and preseason games. He still reported to Gillette Stadium, though, and was often spotted rehabbing on the lower fields.

Gilmore, the NFL’s 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, is still recovering from surgery that repaired a partially torn quadriceps he suffered in Week 14 last season.

Despite not being an active participant, Gilmore earned the nickname “Coach Steph” for his presence in meeting rooms.

“I won’t talk on his injury, but I will say his participation in the building has been phenomenal,” cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino said earlier in August. “He’s been great working with the guys, being in the room, communicating, not being quiet.

“It’s very easy for guys when they’re injured to kind of be quiet and take a back seat. He hasn’t done that. Been great. I love having Steph in the room. He’s been top-notch all the way through this.”

Without Gilmore, the Patriots have J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams, and Shaun Wade available at cornerback.

Gilmore, who turns 31 in September, is also still awaiting a contract resolution. He is currently slated to earn $7 million in 2021, the final season of a five-year, $65 million deal. Throughout the offseason, Gilmore has expressed his desire to receive additional compensation, saying in July, “Every player should be paid what they’re worth.”

