Undrafted rookie kicker Quinn Nordin makes the Patriots’ 53-man roster

Kicker Quinn Nordin survived Tuesday’s cuts, beating out veteran Nick Folk. An undrafted rookie has now made the Patriots for 18 straight seasons.

Bill Belichick’s streak of having an undrafted rookie make the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster will continue.

Nordin, who kicked for four seasons at Michigan, was the only undrafted free agent to sign with the Patriots this season. He is known for his leg strength, able to knock down field goals from impressive range.

When Folk missed significant practice time with soreness, Nordin showed off his power, converting field goals from 55 and 57 yards during an in-stadium practice. He struggled a bit with consistency in the second exhibition game, missing a 36-yard field goal and two extra points, but he bounced back in the preseason finale.

Special teams coordinator Cam Achord said he and assistant Joe Houston have been working with Nordin on his technique, from measuring his steps to modifying his stance.

Folk, who turns 37 in November, is eligible for the 16-man practice squad because of the NFL’s updated rules amid the coronavirus pandemic. He is not subject to waivers, however, because of his years of experience.

Had the Patriots released Nordin, he would have had to go unclaimed in order to join the practice squad. The Patriots will lose a bit of salary-cap space with this move, as Folk’s contract included $1.2 million in guaranteed money.

