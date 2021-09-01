Rick Canavan’s debut album marks a farewell to comedy

Canavan was already disenchanted with stand-up before the pandemic. But when comedy clubs shut down as COVID-19 started to spread, it gave him an excuse to stop. “As soon as I heard that [the virus] was airborne, I was not even thinking of getting in front of people again,” he says, speaking by Zoom.

Rick Canavan had roughly 18 years of material to choose from for his debut album, “Who Am I?” He approached his setlist as a “best of,” combing through jokes he’d been honing in local clubs for years. This would normally be the time when a comedian would be out promoting his new work on every stage he could find. But once the album drops this weekend, Canavan isn’t sure he’ll ever get onstage again.

Once comedy was gone, Canavan found he didn’t miss it. He’s maintained his longtime job working the late shift for an answering service, and he’s taken up cooking. If he were to get back onstage now, he’s not sure what he’d have to say. Material about the ever-present pandemic makes him cringe.

“My viewpoint is pretty different on things now,” he says. “I can’t imagine going to a place and doing the act that I’ve worked on for 20 years. But I also can’t imagine going to a place and talking about what’s going on right now either. I don’t think I’m the guy.”

A lot of material on the album is observational, about things Canavan would now call “trivial.” On one track, he talks about his family’s favorite restaurant, the 99. “Until I’d been there, I didn’t know you could burn a salad,” he says. His wife once asked if he would take a bullet for her, he says in another bit. “I know that you’re supposed to say yes. I said, ‘Why?’” he says. “You know a lot of dangerous criminals that only can afford one bullet?”

There is nothing wrong with dealing in trivial subjects. That’s the stock in trade of popular comics from Jerry Seinfeld to Kathleen Madigan. But after the turmoil of recent months, that brand of stand-up doesn’t interest Canavan. “I’m trying to become smarter,” he says. “[I’ve been] trying to be a more well-rounded person for the last year and a half.”

Canavan’s comedy career has a familiar origin story. He did some sketch comedy in high school and found his way to open mics a short time later. People laughed, and he was hooked. It felt like he was on the cusp of something, getting more and more involved in the Boston scene. “I think I let go of that probably about 10 years ago,” he says.

Now Canavan is happy just making his friends laugh. “I have found that I am maybe the most creative and most funny just messaging my friends on text,” he says, “and it really fills a creative hole for me.”

Shawn Carter is one of those friends. He now runs a club in Bristol, Tenn., but was running Maggie’s Lounge in Quincy in 2019 when he booked Canavan for a night to record the album. He confirms that Canavan hasn’t lost his comic instincts. “He’s got to be the person that I talk to the most through text messages,” he says. “I might be telling him something that is bothering me and he will not stop joking. And then that becomes the thing that’s bothering me.”

It was Carter who convinced Canavan to record the album. (Canavan mentions on one track that he did it on a dare.) He’s happy the album is finally coming out, but he also understands his friend’s decision to walk away. “Maybe there has to be something missing from your life to want to keep doing comedy,” he says. “And I feel like Rick’s got things set up pretty good right now. And maybe he’s just happy.”

Canavan wonders if he was perhaps too dedicated to comedy before the pandemic. The subtitle of the album is “A night of comedy when my mom like, JUST died.” He never addresses the subject on the album, but his mother had died two days before the recording. It would have been easy to postpone it, but he‘d been conditioned to the idea that comics don’t cancel shows and went through with the recording. “I still did the recording, which is like a whole ‘nother reason why I’m so glad to be out,” he says. “Because I shouldn’t have done it. I shouldn’t have felt like I had to do it. The day she died I went to do a show that night, because I had to get ready for this album recording.”

Canavan isn’t promising he’ll never step foot onstage again. He just can’t imagine what would make him want to perform again. And if he never does, he’s glad he has this album as a souvenir.

“I feel good about the time that I put into this and this being the output of that time,” he says. “There are things about comedy that are frustrating, and that I’m glad I don’t have to deal with anymore. But the fact that I wrote these things, and I have this to put out, I’m really proud.”