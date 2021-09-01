‘Seinfeld’ about to provide $500 million of comfort viewing on Netflix

The battle of the oldies continues, as Netflix has just announced that all 180 episodes of “Seinfeld” will be coming to the streaming service on Oct. 1. Two other popular oldie hits, “Friends” and “The Office,” left Netflix in the recent past, the former to go to HBO Max and the latter to Peacock. But now Netflix can hold its head up again, as it boasts what many consider the best sitcom of all time.

I know it seems silly to some that these dated series still have so much clout in the streaming world — so much that the services are paying hundreds of millions for five-year exclusive streaming rights. Reportedly, Netflix paid over $500 million for “Seinfeld.” But when viewers sign up for a Netflix or an HBO Max, they want to have familiar programming to view in between the streamer’s originals. For every current “The Chair,” Netflix subscribers also want a good old-fashioned comfort watch. Also, Netflix has said it would stream “Seinfeld” in 4K for the first time, so it may look better than ever. Netflix has started promoting “Seinfeld” — which left Hulu in June — with a jokey ad. “This fall,” it begins, “get ready for 2021′s hottest new show — well, not actually new, but never seen before” ... pause ... “on Netflix.” The show, the ad notes, was “created by rising stars Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld.”

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.