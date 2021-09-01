‘Worth,’ Netflix’s 9/11 drama based on the true story of Brockton native Kenneth Feinberg, is set to be released this week

The trailer opens up with somber orchestral music as Keaton — who takes on a strong Boston accent for the role, as he did when playing Boston Globe Spotlight editor Walter V. Robinson in the 2015 film “Spotlight” — stares out a train window in horror, smoke billowing in the distance.

The film will premiere on the streaming platform this Friday and is based on true events. Keaton plays attorney and mediator Kenneth Feinberg — a Brockton native who was appointed by Congress to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund after the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the 2001 September 11th attacks, Netflix is scheduled to release its drama, “Worth,” starring Michael Keaton as an attorney tasked with investigating the aftermath of the tragedy and determining how to properly compensate those affected.

Feinberg — a Brockton High ‘63 and UMass Amherst ‘67 graduate — and his business partner, Camille Biros (played by Amy Ryan), were assigned with allocating financial resources to victims in the wake of the terrorist attack. The movie focuses on the pair as they “face the impossible task of determining the worth of a life to help the families who had suffered incalculable losses.”

The upcoming film was directed by Sara Colangelo (”The Kindergarten Teacher”) and along with Keaton and Ryan also stars Stanley Tucci, who plays Charles Wolf, a community organizer mourning his wife.

After the movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020, Feinberg told the Brockton Enterprise it was “surreal” to see himself depicted on screen. The film is based on Feinberg’s 2005 book “What is Life Worth?” which offers a first-person account of the fund and how it operated.

Following the attacks, Feinberg went on to administer compensation plans for victims of other mass tragedies, including the Boston Marathon bombings and Virginia Tech shootings.

“I was doubtful a movie could capture what we went through in administering the 9/11 fund, but the movie succeeded,” Feinberg told the paper. “She [Colangelo] did an extraordinary job in conveying the tragedy and emotion of administering the fund. I think the movie succeeded in bringing the book to the screen.”

The 75-year-old attorney also told the Enterprise last year that “it will be interesting to see if Brocktonians who know me well” will agree with the “Boston accent” Keaton attempted to replicate in the movie.

“I thought Michael Keaton was a superior actor,” he said. “It’s a little surreal seeing someone as accomplished and successful playing someone like Ken Feinberg.”

Watch the trailer for the film:









