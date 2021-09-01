Amazon plans to add 40,000 workers to US corporate ranks

(Bloomberg) — Amazon.com says it plans to add more than 40,000 people to its corporate ranks in the US, a hiring spree the company is calling its biggest-ever recruiting and training event.

The world’s largest online retailer and cloud-computing company said in a statement that it plans to hold a career fair Sept. 15, continuing a pattern in recent years of inviting job seekers en masse to learn about the company’s open roles. Amazon didn’t specify where the positions would be located, but the company’s job posting site on Wednesday listed Seattle, Arlington, Virginia, New York, Bellevue, Washington and Sunnyvale, California, with the most open roles.