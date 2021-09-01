Boston Scientific completes $1B acquisition of Israeli firm

About 500 Lumenis employees have joined Boston Scientific’s global workforce of 38,000 through the acquisition. The two companies had been close partners prior to the deal, with Boston Scientific distributing Lumenis urology lasers in the US and Japan for the past two decades. The lasers are primarily used to break down kidney stones and enlarged prostates. Boston Scientific is also acquiring a line of lasers used in ear, nose, and throat procedures as well. The Lumenis business that is joining Boston Scientific was projected to generate about $200 million in revenue this year.

The deal to buy the global surgical business of Lumenis from investment firm Baring Private Equity Asia was first announced in March. Baring is keeping the Lumenis aesthetics and ophthalmology businesses.

Boston Scientific’s shopping spree for smaller medical-device companies continued on Wednesday when the Marlborough-based company completed its $1.1 billion acquisition of an Israeli surgical laser business.

“This has been a deal that I’ve been quite keen to do for a number of years,” said Meghan Scanlon, the president of Boston Scientific’s urology and pelvic health business. “After 20 years of a very successful partnership between Boston Scientific and Lumenis, the time was perfect to add this formally to our global portfolio.”

It has been a busy year for the mergers and acquisitions team at Boston Scientific. The company recently completed two other deals, the acquisition of Preventice Solutions in March and of Farapulse in August, both makers of cardiac-care devices. In both of those cases, Boston Scientific already held minority stakes, but then acquired the companies in their entirety. For Preventice, that meant shelling out up to an additional $950 million, and up to $387 million for the stake in Farapulse that it didn’t already own.

With the Lumenis acquisition completed, Boston Scientific’s deal makers may hunt for other so-called “tuck in” acquisitions that complement the medical device manufacturer’s existing business lines.

“Boston Scientific still has the ability and appetite to do acquisitions,” Scanlon said. “This does not empty the tank.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.