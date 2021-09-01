‘We don’t want to die with a lot of money in the bank’: UMass system gets $50 million gift, the largest in its history, aimed to close inequities

Over the years, the Mannings have given millions of dollars to their alma mater, the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Now comes the big one: On Wednesday the couple is announcing a $50 million donation to the UMass system, the largest in its history, with a goal of erasing the inequities COVID-19 has exacted on communities of color.

Rob and Donna Manning were already very wealthy before the pandemic, but their fortune grew even larger when the stock market soared while much of the economy struggled through lockdowns and restrictions. They will be the first to say that’s not right, especially when so many others have lost so much.

To that end, $15 million will go toward establishing an endowment for UMass Boston’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences, where more than 40 percent of students are people of color.

“We don’t want to die with a lot of money in the bank,” said Rob Manning, 57, who serves as chair of the UMass Board of Trustees and executive chair of Boston mutual fund company MFS Investment Management. “We want to see the impact on students and faculty while we’re alive.”

The Mannings grew up in Methuen, where they were high school sweethearts and the first in their families to go to college. Rob graduated in 1984 from UMass Lowell with a degree in information systems management, while Donna received a nursing degree in 1985, and then an MBA in 1991.

After graduation, Rob went to work for MFS, the firm that invented the mutual fund, rising to become chief executive and chair of the board. Under his leadership, the company grew its assets under management sixfold, to more than $670 billion. He plans to retire this year.

Donna Manning spent three decades at Boston Medical Center as an oncology nurse before she retired in 2018. At Boston Medical, she was part of a nursing staff that looked largely like her ― white ― while the patients in her unit were primarily people of color.

She hopes the donation to UMass Boston will go a long way to diversifying the next generation of nurses and also help close racial gaps in health care. The school will be renamed in the Mannings’ honor.

“I witnessed a lot, firsthand, health care inequality and income inequality,” said Donna, 56, who recounted how patients were more worried about having a place to live and putting food on the table than their health. “A cancer diagnosis isn’t always the biggest issue in their life.”

Elite private schools such as Harvard and MIT typically draw enormous alumni gifts, which have become status symbols among the wealthy. For UMass, however, a $50 million donation is a seismic event whose impact will ripple throughout the system’s five campuses for years to come.

“This is a total game changer for UMass — for all of our campuses,” said UMass president Marty Meehan, who first got to know the Mannings when he served as chancellor of the Lowell campus. “People don’t make $50 million gifts unless an institution is committed to excellence. We are hoping more people will step up to the plate.”

Prior to the Mannings, the biggest cash gift to UMass was a $15 million windfall that Framingham entrepreneur and philanthropist Jack Blais bestowed on the UMass Medical School in 2001.

In the coming weeks, the couple plan to provide details about other programs their money will fund.

The amount to UMass Boston is particularly meaningful given the school has struggled financially in recent years amid a revolving door of leaders. UMass Boston is the most diverse campus in New England, with students of color accounting for 60 percent of its undergraduates. A new chancellor, Marcelo Suárez-Orozco, arrived last August, and the donation to the nursing school — which will be used to expand the program — is a sign the Mannings have confidence their money will be in good hands.

“I almost fainted,” Suárez-Orozco recalled of the conversation a few weeks ago when the Mannings told him about their gift.

Over his academic career at Harvard, New York University, and the University of California-Los Angeles, Suárez-Orozco has shepherded big contributions before. But Donna Manning’s experience as a Boston nurse makes this one special.

“It is very different from every gift I have seen,” said Suárez-Orozco. “This is a gift of the heart.”

Appointed by then-governor Mitt Romney, Rob Manning joined the UMass board in 2006 and became chair the following year. He quit abruptly in 2010 when then-governor Deval Patrick blocked Meehan’s candidacy for the UMass presidency. Manning returned to the board under Governor Charlie Baker in 2015, the same year that Meehan became president.

The Mannings say they would not have made this kind of a financial commitment to UMass a decade ago. But they believe the system under Meehan is poised to take off on the strength of its brand, fiscal discipline, and quality of its programs.

“I know UMass better than anybody. I would never do this if I didn’t think it was a strong organization,” said Rob. “The key word is ‘investment.’ We are not giving anything away. We are investing in these campuses to make a meaningful impact for generations to come.”

UMass and other state colleges can get forgotten in a state such as Massachusetts, home to a constellation of world-renowned colleges and universities. But if we want to create a Commonwealth for all, public higher education must play an integral role in educating and training the diverse workforce of the future. UMass students not only come primarily from Massachusetts, but more than 60 percent of them remain in the state five years or longer after graduation.

As the Mannings figure out their next chapter, they plan to stay engaged at UMass and with other philanthropic efforts.

“We’re soulmates. We don’t have any children,” said Rob. “We have 75,000 students to take care of at UMass.”





















