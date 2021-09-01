An out-of-this-world adventure, oysters in Maine, and a first-aid kit that can handle the bigger boo-boos

Plan an oyster-centric getaway this fall with the Maine Oyster Trail, a recently-launched interactive guide to oyster experiences in the state. Slurp and shuck your way along the trail that connects you to 75 Maine businesses, including oyster farm tours, raw bars, mobile shuck trucks, charter tours, and kayak excursions, as well as opportunities to buy oysters directly from farmers along the coast. The Trip Planner allows you to build your own custom route with filters for coastal regions, hands-on experiences, and oyster “hot spots.” Use the digital Oyster Passport to check in at participating businesses, track visits, and complete challenges; redeem check-ins for Maine Oyster Trail rewards and swag. maineoystertrail.com

The newly-opened Hilltop Lodge at the Preserve. Handout

NEW SPORTY RESORT IN RHODE ISLAND

Move over, Wyoming. Sit down, Montana. New England now has its own amenity-rich sporting destination and luxury hotel in Richmond, R.I. The newly-opened Hilltop Lodge at the Preserve features 18 suite-style accommodations, 12,000-square-foot OH! Spa, fully-equipped fitness center, outdoor pool, and a variety of dining options including the adults-only Safari Tent Experience with Cohiba cigars and Laphroaig scotch. The Preserve’s 3,500 acres host a variety of sporting activities that are available for all ages, including 19-station and 12-station sporting clay courses; clay and grass tennis courts; zip lining; swimming; archery; 10 fly-fishing ponds; kayaking and canoeing; yoga; 18-hole, par-3 golf course; equestrian center; and more. Rates from $500. 844-451-5913, preservesportingclub.com/lodging/hilltop-lodge-suites

Managed like floating boutique hotels, with 10 spacious staterooms offering views of the sea, Origin and Theory are the only Galapagos vessels in the Relais & Chateaux collection. Handout

THERE:

GALAPAGOS ECO-ADVENTURE

Ready for adventure but hesitant about cruising? You may want to consider the seven-night Galapagos itineraries — limited to 20-passengers — offered by Ecoventure on its identical yachts, Origin and Theory (named after Charles Darwin’s “On the Origin of Species” and theory of evolution). Managed like floating boutique hotels, with 10 spacious staterooms offering views of the sea, they are the only Galapagos vessels in the Relais & Chateaux collection. Excursions and educational briefings are led by two certified naturalists; daily activities include snorkeling, kayaking, beach walks, zodiac rides, and hiking tours that bring you close to the destination’s most fascinating species. Two unique itineraries depart every Sunday, year-round. During two back-to-back sailings this fall (Oct. 31-Nov. 7 and Nov. 7-14), naturalist and National Geographic certified photo instructor Antonio Adrian will host themed photography departures. Rigorous safety protocols for COVID-19 are detailed on website. Rates from $8,050 per person, double occupancy. 800-633-7972, www.ecoventura.com

History and contemporary design intertwine to perfection at The Industrialist Hotel, Autograph Collection, the newest development in the renaissance of Pittsburgh’s historic downtown. Handout

SNAZZY HOTEL LAUNCHES IN STEEL CITY

History and contemporary design intertwine to perfection at The Industrialist Hotel, Autograph Collection, the newest development in the renaissance of Pittsburgh’s historic downtown. Gotta love the backstory: The original 18-story building was constructed in 1902 for James Arrott, known as the “Bathtub King of Pittsburgh” for being the first in the region to manufacture enameled iron bathtubs. Today, the meticulously restored and modernized interior (including original marble walls, ornate ceilings, and iconic arched windows) offers designs inspired by Pittsburgh’s resilient history as a steel capital. Located in the iconic Golden Triangle, with views of the Monongahela River, the property boasts 124 rooms, lobby bar, social lounge with fireplace, and communal seating, fitness center, and modern American restaurant, The Rebel Room. Rates from $229. 888-236-2427, www.theindustrialisthotel.com

For a mere — ahem — $125,000, you and up to seven additional space explorers can gently ascend above 99 percent of Earth’s atmosphere for an awe-inspiring tour of the planet’s biosphere from inside the comfortable capsule of Spaceship Neptune. Handout

Who says space travel is only for megabillionaires? For a mere — ahem — $125,000, you and up to seven additional space explorers can gently ascend above 99 percent of Earth’s atmosphere for an awe-inspiring tour of the planet’s biosphere from inside the comfortable capsule of Spaceship Neptune. Throughout the six-hour journey, propelled by a state-of-the-art spaceballoon the size of a football stadium, guests in reclining seats can soak in the 450-mile, 360-degree view. Refreshment bar, lavatory, and Wi-Fi connection (to livestream your trip, of course) are available in the pressurized, roomy capsule. Offered by pioneering Space Perspective, operating at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Spaceflights for 2024 are sold out. Book now to reserve for 2025 and beyond. www.spaceperspective.com

Upgrade your first aid supplies for hiking, camping, and other adventure trips this fall with the MyFAK first aid kit by MyMedic. Handout

EVERYWHERE:

COMPREHENSIVE FIRST AID TRAVEL KIT

Upgrade your first aid supplies for hiking, camping, and other adventure trips this fall with the MyFAK first aid kit by MyMedic. Don’t let the small size (7.5-by-6.5-by-5 inches) and weight (less than 3 pounds) fool you. This kit is packed with over 100 high-quality medical and trauma supplies designed to be effective in real-life situations, including for bleeding, burns, sprains, fractures, and more. The rugged, durable, and easily accessible pack is made from high-quality nylon Cordura. Available in five colors. The company also offers a selection of larger and smaller kits and supplies. $120. mymedic.com

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.