Bird sightings on Cape Cod

An American avocet was also photographed flying by Race Point in Provincetown, where other sightings included a parasitic jaeger, a lesser black-backed gull, 3 black terns, 200 roseate terns, 1,200 common terns, 10 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 6 Cory’s shearwaters, 1,800 great shearwaters, 170 sooty shearwaters, 160 Manx shearwaters, and 20 Northern gannets.

An American avocet was found at High Head in Truro.

A royal tern was seen nearby at Hatches Harbor, Provincetown.

Other sightings around the Cape included 5 blue grosbeaks at Crane WMA in Falmouth, 105 great egrets at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, 2 little blue herons in West Barnstable, 8 Northern shovelers and 55 gadwall at South Monomoy in Chatham, an evening grosbeak in Harwich, and a brant and 76 snowy egrets at Forest Beach in Chatham.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



