Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Aug. 24) as reported to Mass Audubon.
An American avocet was found at High Head in Truro.
An American avocet was also photographed flying by Race Point in Provincetown, where other sightings included a parasitic jaeger, a lesser black-backed gull, 3 black terns, 200 roseate terns, 1,200 common terns, 10 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 6 Cory’s shearwaters, 1,800 great shearwaters, 170 sooty shearwaters, 160 Manx shearwaters, and 20 Northern gannets.
A royal tern was seen nearby at Hatches Harbor, Provincetown.
Other sightings around the Cape included 5 blue grosbeaks at Crane WMA in Falmouth, 105 great egrets at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, 2 little blue herons in West Barnstable, 8 Northern shovelers and 55 gadwall at South Monomoy in Chatham, an evening grosbeak in Harwich, and a brant and 76 snowy egrets at Forest Beach in Chatham.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.