Firework display to return to Boston Harbor Friday

The free event, which is in its ninth year, is hosted by Boston Harbor Now. The event was originally scheduled for Thursday, but due to rainfall from Hurricane Ida , it was moved to Sept. 3.

After being canceled last year, Illuminate the Harbor , an annual end-of-summer fireworks show over Boston Harbor, is back this Labor Day weekend, with outdoor activities leading up to the vibrant display at 8 p.m..

“As our community recovers from the impacts of Covid-19, we could not be more excited to bring back this celebration that is a symbol of joy for so many across Boston’s waterfront communities,” read the event listing on the Boston Harbor Now’s website.

Before the fireworks, you can see a colorful spectacle of another sort. The Chalk The Walk event will feature mini murals by local professional chalk artists in eight locations on sidewalks along the Boston Harborwalk. Ten murals will be on display from 3 to 8 p.m., with chalk available at some of the locations for passersby to add their own works of art. Locations include Christopher Columbus Park, the Seaport Hotel, and the Charlestown Navy Yard.

Before the booms of fireworks will come the smoother sounds of a concert from 6 to 8 p.m. at Piers Park hosted by ZUMIX, an East Boston nonprofit that provides young people with free or low-cost music programs. The all-female Verónica Robles mariachi band, the Don’t Be Denied rock band, and the Dennis Sullivan Quartetare scheduled to perform.

For the best views of the fireworks, Boston Harbor Now suggests Christopher Columbus Park in the North End, Piers Park in East Boston, or Fan Pier . Several boats, including the Northern Lights yacht and the Nantucket Lightship/LV-112 vessel, are also selling tickets for cruises during the show.

