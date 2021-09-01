I guess we’re all introverts now?

When I returned home, grateful it felt safe to see each other in person, I fought the urge to send her an apology text.

The other night I saw my close friend Sara. We ate dinner and watched cartoons, which is something we did a lot before the pandemic.

I started typing my favorite 2021 message: “Hope I didn’t seem off!”

Our evening together was light and fun, but maybe I was awkward. To be honest, I can’t figure out whether my introversion and mild social anxiety, which seems more pronounced after 2020, is preventing me from being my usual self, whatever that means. Lately, I’m insecure about most of my interactions, especially with those closest to me. I could send a “sorry that was awkward/tense/weird/uncomfortable” message after every friend-date, if I let myself.

Last month, as I noticed this “am I weird?” question wasn’t going away, I found myself looking for books about introversion. I’ve always been a very extroverted introvert; I need a lot of alone time, but I can speak in front of a crowd if I need to, and I have no trouble making friends. But in 2021, my old talents seem muted. I know I’m not alone. Even if you were a bold extrovert before COVID-19, you’re probably experiencing some social second-guessing now.

The main source of support I found for my worries was in a memoir/guide called “Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want to Come” by Jessica Pan, who writes that she’s a “shintrovert” (“shy introvert”) raised by social parents, a Jewish mom and Chinese dad.

“I love my parents. I do,” she writes, adding that her parents will “talk to anyone: flight seatmates, waiters ... My father is the most unpredictable: I’ve seen him hit the ground in hotel lobbies to show doormen how to improve their push-up form, ask a Polish waitress whether she missed her family deeply and regretted moving to London, and discuss circumcision rates in the US versus the UK at my own wedding. With my new British in-laws. Whom he’d met the night before.”

Pan, a Brown University grad who lives in London now, starts the book as a person most likely to leave a party. She’s the opposite of her dad. She doesn’t want to be lonely, but company isn’t always easy.

Had I read her memoir when it came out in 2019, I would have thought, “She seems nice, but I’m nothing like her.” In 2021, however, I found myself deeply connected to every line, scribbling down the tips she culls from behavioral scientists about how to initiate interaction without overthinking.

The premise of “Sorry I’m Late” is that Pan forces herself to try extroverted things. She speaks in front of audiences. She has a hilarious journey starting conversations with strangers in London. She networks. In every situation, she tells you how it went and what she learned.

For the most part, she learns that socialization is not so scary once you try it and realize the worst-case scenario is not that bad. Some risks she takes in the book are irrelevant at the moment. I’m not sure anyone needs to figure out how to host or navigate a big party just yet.

But much of her story is applicable to now — so relevant to the ways many of us got used to Zooming with loved ones, being alone, and living without the small conversations that happened in an office or at a coffee shop.

My biggest takeaway from the book was something I’ve experienced since 2020 but couldn’t explain until reading Pan’s story. Pan learns that her interactions with strangers are better when they’re the opposite of small talk — when she allows even small conversations to be transparent and personal. Genuine connections, even with someone she’ll never meet again, leave her feeling elated. Behavioral scientists confirm this will be the case, and that strangers who seem opposed to chatting actually do want to engage, as long as the back-and-forth is genuine.

One test of this theory has Pan talking to a man named Claude on a train. The interaction starts small, and then she listens to his personal stories, and it works on both sides.

“I’m also shocked to discover that talking to strangers turns out to be one of the cheapest, easiest ways to feel good and get a hit of dopamine when you’re feeling low, or lost in your own world,” she writes. “When Claude and I parted ways at the Gare du Nord, he said, ‘I never do this but I wish I did. This journey passed like a dream. (He’s French, so he’s allowed to say things like this.)”

I’ve experienced the same with strangers this year. I’ve found myself in deep conversations with the woman who’s delivered my groceries through an app since mid-2020 (I now call her a friend). I’ve had weird bonding talks with people at call centers who I’ll never meet in person.

I never feel awkward about having deep talk with strangers.

What feels strange, these days, is keeping it light, especially when I’m with my close friends. Are we allowed to do that? Keep it light? When so much isn’t?

I think that’s why I want to text apologies after nights out with my loved ones. Maybe what I’m really asking is: “Is it OK that we didn’t talk about the 15 global elephants in the room?”

Maybe I got too good at talking about big things, and I’ll have to practice being breezy using some of the stories in Pan’s book as a guide.

Because breezy is good, too. Breezy doesn’t have to mean small talk; it can also mean fun. Silliness. Sitting around and watching cartoons.

Maybe you’ll pull different lessons from “Sorry I’m Late.” Regardless, it’s a very funny read, and it made me feel like I’m part of a world of second-guessers just trying to do their best right now. The book also makes a lovely gift.

I would like to be Pan’s friend, but the thought of that would probably stress her out. So I’ll just wave from here.

“Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want to Come: An Introvert’s Year of Living Dangerously,” by Jessica Pan, Andrews McMeel Publishing, $16.99.

Meredith Goldstein writes the monthly “Working On It” column, about self-help books, with Christina Tucker. Goldstein also writes the Love Letters advice column and hosts its podcast. Send relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of the “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts.