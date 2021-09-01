Leaves aren’t all that goes pop in Vermont

The mother lode of Americana has to be the Shelburne Museum, a few miles south of Burlington. Electra Havemeyer Webb was just 18 when she bought her first serious piece of folk art — a life-size cigar store figure. Utterly enamored of untutored artistic creations, she never stopped collecting until she had enough carousel figures, stagecoaches, quilts, weathervanes, folk portraits, and other products of American popular culture to fill 39 exhibition buildings distributed over the 45-acre campus of her museum. It opened at the edge of Lake Champlain in 1947.

LAKE CHAMPLAIN VALLEY, Vt. — The fall foliage drive is an annual rite on a par with Fourth of July fireworks, Thanksgiving turkey dinner, and the first snowball fight of the winter. Thanks to its seasonally bedazzled hills and Crayola valleys, Vermont is the poster child of New England foliage season. If this fall finds you adventuring along Green Mountain state highways, keep going all the way to the upper left-hand corner. The quirky communities around Burlington on Lake Champlain have more than pretty leaves to recommend them. They are a Mecca for lovers of Americana and pop culture.

Next door to the Sunset Drive-In, the Starlight Inn features rooms with Hollywood themes. David Lyon

Webb clearly thought big, collecting Vermont village buildings along with considerably more portable objects. Among them, she acquired a historic covered bridge, a one-room schoolhouse, a railroad depot, a Methodist meeting house, and a jail. You can board and tour the 220-foot steamship Ticonderoga, formerly a Lake Champlain ferry and excursion boat, that Webb had laboriously transported two miles on railroad tracks from Shelburne Bay to the museum’s grassy lawn. Afterward, stroll over to behold the 1871 Colchester Reef lighthouse before making your way to the twirling 1920 carousel. It sits next to the 518-foot, curving Circus Building with its 4,000-figure circus parade and its 3,500-figure carved miniature three-ring circus. Both prove that the obsessiveness of a folk artist can easily match the obsessiveness of a top folk art collector.

Cradled on the grassy lawn of Shelburne Museum, the steamship Ticonderoga was a Lake Champlain ferry and excursion boat. David Lyon

It’s almost surprising that Webb never purchased a drive-in movie theater for her museum, but travelers in this corner of Vermont don’t have to go far for that quintessential form of American entertainment. The Sunset Drive-In, operating since 1948, sits a little north of Burlington in Colchester. Using state-of-the-art digital projection, it exhibits first-run double features on four large screens, ensuring plenty of choice. Soundtracks play on FM radio frequencies and the refreshment stand has popcorn and all the movie snacks as well as bug repellent coils should you decide to leave the windows or the tailgate open. Not surprising, the Sunset is a big hit with families. If the kids are along, arrive early to take advantage of the playground. Movies lean toward superheroes, teen comedies, and good old-fashioned creepy horror.

The Bonnie and Clyde room at the Starlight Inn has two queen-size beds. David Lyon

After the second feature ends, you won’t have far to go if you booked the night at the Starlight Inn. This sister property next door to the drive-in makes the perfect pop culture overnight stay. All the rooms in this 2014 motel carry a Hollywood theme, with most named for a particular star or stars — John Wayne, Elvis Presley, Robert Redford and Paul Newman, and so on. (The owners may need to re-think the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie room.) Posters and bios of the namesake stars plaster the walls. Rooms are immaculate and fresh and each comes with a small refrigerator, microwave, and coffee maker. As a bonus, the room receipt doubles as an admission ticket for the drive-in.

Hungry Burlington diners flock to the horseshoe counter at Handy's Lunch. David Lyon

Dining choices are just as colorful. Al’s French Frys opened in rural farmland outside South Burlington in 1946, though it’s expanded over the years as strip malls took over the surrounding pastures. Now girdled by a tangle of modern highways, the neon-lit establishment continues to serve retro American burger-and-fries fare. In 2010, the James Beard Foundation named Al’s to its roster of America’s Classics — the populist playlist of the gourmet foundation. (Namesake chef and critic James Beard championed barbecue joints and fish fry shacks.) The eponymous fried potatoes are still the main attraction, though the cheeseburgers are unusually tasty. (Order a double — they’re thin patties.) Customers have long favored eating in their cars with the windows rolled down, but Al’s added another option early in the pandemic. Picnic tables on the attractively landscaped grounds make a great al fresco dining room. (The dedicated window for phone orders lets you avoid the long line snaking through the interior.)

Striking perennial gardens dotted with picnic tables surround Al's French Frys in South Burlington. David Lyon

Of roughly the same vintage, Handy’s Lunch is a breakfast and lunch icon of northwest Vermont culinary culture. Opened in 1945 and now operated by the third generation of the same family, Handy’s has the dubious distinction of being a self-proclaimed safe haven for Yankees fans. (If you’d rather dodge the pinstripes and order takeout, there are picnic tables at a waterfront park two blocks away.) There’s no doubting the authentic swagger of the menu that got the establishment featured in road food shows on both the Cooking Channel and the Travel Channel. The breakfast challenge is labeled the Chuck Norris — a one-pound plate of five pieces of French toast doused with Vermont maple syrup, and four eggs with American cheese. That’s not to mention the included breakfast meats: bacon, ham, sausage, a burger, and a bit of corned beef. That should hold any traveler for a day on the road.

IF YOU GO …

Shelburne Museum

6000 Shelburne Road, Shelburne, Vt.

802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org

Open through Oct. 17, Wed.-Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Adults $25, ages 13-17 $14, ages 5-12 $12, family pass $65

Sunset Drive-In

Porters Point Road, Colchester, Vt.

802-862-1800, sunsetdrivein.com

Open nightly through August, weekends through October; first shows at dusk

Adults $12, children $7

Al’s French Frys

1251 Williston Road, South Burlington, Vt.

802-862-9203, alsfrenchfrys.com

Open daily 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sandwiches $1.53-$6.87, fries $2.44-$6.94

Handy’s Lunch

74 Maple St., Burlington, Vt.

802-864-5963, handyslunch.wordpress.com

Open Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Sat. 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Sun. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Breakfast and sandwiches $4.50-$13.75, Chuck Norris $16.75

Starlight Inn

179 Porters Point Road, Colchester, Vt.

802-999-4992, starlightinnvt.com

Double rooms $139-$219

Patricia Harris and David Lyon can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.

