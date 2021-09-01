What’s it like camping in Provincetown during the pandemic?

With more than 90 campsites nestled closely together, Dunes’ Edge is densely populated and there wasn’t much privacy. We had a clear view of our neighbors in the adjacent campsites. But overall the campground was quiet and peaceful throughout our stay. The bathroom facilities were clean (showers cost 25 cents for 3 minutes, so bring quarters if you go) and there were separate sinks outside specifically for washing dishes, which came in handy. The location of Dunes’ Edge was perfect, too. It’s just a few minutes’ drive from beautiful beaches and the hustle and bustle of Commercial Street.

Staying in Provincetown can be pricey, but I recently discovered that camping out there is quite affordable. Up until this summer, I had no idea that there were places to camp out in P-town. My friend and I decided to check out Dunes’ Edge Campground , a family-friendly campground on Route 6 that’s run by The Trustees of Reservations, a nonprofit conservation and preservation organization. We reserved a space for three nights in August for far less than what we would have paid for a single night in a hotel or Airbnb. Campsites at Dunes’ Edge are small but economical (basic tent sites cost $55 per night, sites with electricity cost $65). If you don’t feel like pitching a tent, they also offer cabinlike bungalows for $140 a night (there’s no electricity or water in the bungalows, but they are furnished with bunk beds and battery-powered lanterns). One thing to note: wood fires aren’t allowed at Dunes’ Edge, but charcoal grills and propane stoves are permitted.

We made our plans for this trip before the COVID-19 outbreak in July, and we decided we would take precautions and try to be outdoors as much as possible. When we arrived in P-town an indoor mask mandate was in effect, so face coverings were required at all indoor shops, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and performance venues. But what I wasn’t prepared for were the businesses that required customers to show proof of vaccination. I left my vaccination card at home, and I didn’t have a photo of it, either. So that meant I couldn’t go out dancing at the Boatslip Resort, see a show at the Crown & Anchor, or attend drag karaoke at the Governor Bradford. But we were fine with that. There were plenty of other things to do. We walked all over town and spent time on the Cape Cod National Seashore. One particularly hot and sunny day we went swimming at Race Point Beach, which turned out to be a memorable experience. When we first got there no one was allowed in the water because there had been a great white shark sighting. As soon as the beach reopened for swimming we ventured out into the ocean, with our hearts pounding and our eyes scanning the water for any signs of a shark fin. Thankfully that did not come to pass, and we got to enjoy the water before returning to our budget-friendly campsite.

Overall it was a great trip, and very affordable. We’ve already made reservations for a campsite in September.

Dunes’ Edge (386 US 6, Provincetown, 508-487-9815) is open from Memorial Day until the last weekend in September, and reservations can be made online at www.thetrustees.org/place/dunes-edge-campground as much as a year in advance. Members of The Trustees of Reservations receive a 10 percent discount. Annual memberships cost $50.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.