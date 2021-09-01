Digging up dinosaur tracks in Holyoke? Might get you arrested

Wagner wrote that a “concerned citizen” reported just before 4 p.m. Saturday that people were digging up “large slabs of Dinosaur Footprints” in a wooded spot dubbed “the Dinosaur Tracks, located on Northampton Street.”

A police report that Officer John Wagner filed in Holyoke District Court identified the defendants as Jack Boyland, 30, of Alpha, N.J., and Stephan Miller, 41, of Middleton, Conn.

Holyoke police arrested two men Saturday for allegedly vandalizing a protected area identified in court papers as “the Dinosaur Tracks” on Northampton Street in the central Massachusetts town, records show.

So Wagner responded to the area, where he encountered the pair leaving the woods carrying backpacks filled with rocks and tools such as chisels and crowbars, the report said.

Boyland, the document said, told Wagner he’d previously dug for dinosaur prints and fish fossils in New York and Connecticut, donating his findings to museums.

Miller, Wagner wrote, said he frequently joins Boyland on his digs.

“I asked both Jack and Stephan if they noticed the display at the entrance of the Dinosaur Tracks,” Wagner wrote. “On the display it clearly states the rules and regulations including a map of the area showing the reservation. They stated they did see the display and map but thought that they were outside the reservation when excavating the dinosaur footprints.”

They weren’t.

Wagner wrote that he asked the men to show him where they’d been digging, and after they walked a short distance the defendants pointed to a “rock area” near railroad tracks and said “that is where we took them from.”

The area they specified was “still on the lands of the Reservation” and closed to digging, the report said.

Boyland and Miller were both arrested on charges of vandalizing property, trespassing, and archeological violation, Wagner wrote.

“They were placed in handcuff’s (double locked) and transported to Police Headquarters for booking in Car #4,” Wagner wrote. “The seven pieces of Dinosaur Footprints were transported to Police Headquarters and placed into evidence.”

Both men were arraigned Monday in Holyoke District Court, where not guilty pleas were entered on their behalf, records show. They were released on their own recognizance. No attorneys were listed for the men in their online court dockets.









