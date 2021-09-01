Firefighters consider a legal challenge to the R.I. vaccine mandate

Happy Wednesday! I’m Dan McGowan and I’m kind of hoping that Cam Newton ends up on the Giants. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 206.3 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 685,439 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 289

Test-positive rate: 3.3 percent

Currently hospitalized: 133

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Leading off

The Rhode Island State Association of Fire Fighters is considering seeking a temporary restraining order to block the state from implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers by Oct. 1.

The union is meeting Thursday to discuss a legal challenge because although the union is largely supportive of the vaccine, according to President Joseph Andriole, it has questions about the mandate, particularly when it comes to exemptions.

”We endorse, we encourage, we embrace, the vaccine,” he said. “We believe it saves lives.”

However, some members fear their EMT licenses could be in jeopardy if they don’t get vaccinated, he said. About 25 percent of union members haven’t gotten the shot yet.

Andriole said that loss of license presents a problem on two fronts: Firefighters could potentially lose their jobs because most union contracts require them to have a EMT certification, and the public could be at risk if there are fewer firefighters working.

”There is a potential of looking at a TRO until we can get a handle on it,” Andriole said.

Governor Dan McKee has been facing pressure to exempt some health care workers from the vaccinate mandate, but he said on Tuesday that he does not intend to back down from the Oct. 1 deadline.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ In his speech on the end of the war in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden cited researchers at Brown University who have measured the cost of the two-decades long battle. Read more.

⚓ Governor McKee said his new chief of staff did nothing wrong when he was involved in the 38 Studios controversy more than a decade ago. Read more.

⚓ How a 330-square-foot bar in the Jewelry District has survived the pandemic. Read more.

⚓ The union that represents thousands of nurses employed with Rhode Island Hospital — owned by Rhode Island’s largest health care system, Lifespan Corp. — delivered a petition Tuesday to hospital executives, calling on them increase the salaries of frontline nurses. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ Boston has temporarily banned evictions. Read more.

⚓ The Globe’s editorial board writes that Congress should greenlight a provision in the infrastructure bill that would hasten the building of new green infrastructure projects like Vineyard Wind. Read more.

⚓ How one 50-year-old restaurant in California shapes what we eat today. Read more.

⚓ Sports columnist Tara Sullivan thinks Cam Newton made it easy for the Patriots to release him. Read more.

What’s on tap today

⚓ Event: Venture Cafe is hosting the team from Globe Rhode Island on Sept. 9 for a discussion about our work. You can pre-register here.

⚓ The state Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ At 10 a.m., Governor McKee will sign two bills aimed at reducing prescription drug prices.

My latest column

Meet Javier Montañez, who rose from being a homeless high school dropout to become acting superintendent of Providence schools. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks with our colleague Carlos Munoz and Rhode Island EMA Director Marc Pappas about Tropical Storm Henri. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

