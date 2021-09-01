Former TV reporter Gail Huff, wife of Scott Brown, considering N.H. congressional run

Brown was previously a Republican state and US senator in Massachusetts and more recently served as Donald Trump’s ambassador to New Zealand . Huff and Brown currently reside in New Hampshire.

Huff, a former WCVB-TV reporter, confirmed via Twitter on Tuesday that she’s considering a run for the seat currently held by US Representative Chris Pappas, a Democrat.

Former Boston television reporter Gail Huff, the wife of onetime US senator and ambassador Scott Brown, is mulling a possible congressional run in New Hampshire.

“Like many Granite Staters, I am deeply concerned about the direction of our country,” Huff tweeted Tuesday at 1:48 p.m. “I look forward to hearing from voters across the state as I weigh a decision whether or not to run for Congress in NH’s first Congressional District. #nhpolitics”

A woman who shares Huff’s first name tweeted out a response of encouragement Tuesday.

“Would love to learn more about your positions,” she wrote. “Just ran into you in Portsmouth. Gail for Gail.”

Other responses carried more of an edge.

“The US is in deep trouble in every direction,” one man thundered in a reply tweet to Huff’s announcement. “Thank you to run [sic] and provide [sic] leadership, instead of the weak representation we have in NH selling out America to an inept and corrupt Democratic administration.”

Huff’s husband recently made headlines when he announced his resignation as president of New England Law Boston after less than a year in the job.

Brown said in his resignation letter that he looks forward “to re-engaging in the political arena in support of candidates and causes who share my vision of re-building the Republican Party and moving our country beyond the partisan gridlock — goals that were incompatible with my role as the leader of a non-partisan academic institution.”

