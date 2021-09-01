Maine man pleads guilty to fatally beating family members and grandparents’ caretaker in Groton in 2017

Krause was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility in 25 years, prosecutors said.

Orion Krause, 26, of Rockport, Maine, admitted in court that he used a baseball bat to beat his mother, 60-year-old Elizabeth Krause of Rockport, his grandparents, Elizabeth Lackey, 85, and Frank Lackey, 86, of Groton, and his grandparent’s caretaker, Bertha Mae Parker, 68, of Tewksbury.

A Maine man accused of beating four people to death, including his mother and grandparents, in Groton in 2017 pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder charges in Lowell Superior Court, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said.

“The resolution of this case today in no way can erase the incalculable loss felt by the family and friends of these victims,” District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement. “Following the 2017 murder, the entire Groton community mourned the loss of Elizabeth and Frank Lackey, Elizabeth Krause and Bertha Mae Parker. We continue to have them in our thoughts today as this case comes to a close.”

Orion Krause had traveled from Rockport to the Boston area on Sept. 7, 2017, and the next morning he called his mother to ask for a ride home. Elizabeth Krause, who feared her son was contemplating suicide, drove to Massachusetts to pick him up, and on their way back to Maine they stopped at her parent’s home in Groton.

Later in the afternoon, Orion Krause attacked his family and Parker with a baseball bat. He then wandered, naked and covered in mud, to a nearby home where he told a neighbor what he had done, officials said.

“While this conviction doesn’t change the horrific events that occurred on September 8, 2017, we hope that this verdict today provides the family some peace,” Groton Police Chief Michael Luth said in a statement.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.