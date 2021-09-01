Man arrested on charges of robbing Braintree bank for third time

David Poulos, who has addresses out of Braintree and Rockland, showed the teller at the Rockland Trust bank at 405 Washington St. a note shortly after 11 a.m. Monday before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash, Braintree police said in a statement. He was not believed to be armed.

A 33-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly robbed the same Braintree bank earlier this week for the third time in five years, officials said.

Poulos was last seen fleeing on foot down Hollis Avenue, which was shut down for about an hour as police searched the area with helicopters.

Police obtained a warrant for Poulos out of Quincy District Court on Tuesday and arrested him later that day in Lynn, the statement said.

Monday’s incident was allegedly the third time Poulos has robbed the same Rockland Trust branch, authorities said.

He was convicted in 2017 on charges of robbing the bank the year prior, according to the statement. He was also allegedly involved in a robbery of the Rockland Trust just one month ago on July 27, police said. He is set to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges related to both of the recent incidents.

