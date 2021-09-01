Maps: Here’s where the heaviest rain is expected to fall as Ida moves through

Forecasters say 4-6 inches of rain is expected to hit Connecticut, Rhode Island, and portions of southeastern Massachusetts, as the already rain-soaked region braces for another round of heavy precipitation.

Flash floods occur within a few minutes or hours of excessive rainfall and their force can move cars, tear out trees, and destroy buildings and bridges.

A flash flood watch will be in place starting Wednesday afternoon and continuing into Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move closer to Southern New England.

The heaviest rain is forecast to fall across Connecticut, Southeastern Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

Storm Total Precipitation NOAA

The remnants of Ida will bring up to 6 inches of rain to Boston Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The majority of the Cape is forecasted to receive less rain with 3 to 4 inches possible.

Potential for Rare/High Impact Flooding NOAA

Forecasters are warning of rare, high-impact flooding into Thursday morning which may flood basements and wash out roads.

“Severe, widespread flash flooding is expected with Ida. Areas that normally do not experience flash flooding will flood,” wrote the National Weather Service.

Some of the heaviest rains are expected to fall Wednesday overnight into early Thursday. The National Weather Service is encouraging people to avoid driving at night when it is difficult to see flooded roads.

Flash Flood Safety NOAA

If you are caught driving on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of moving water.

Three simple steps for flash flood safety NOAA

The state of Massachusetts recommends that during a flash flood watch residents keep up to date with the latest information on weather conditions, tie down outdoor objects, and be prepared to move to higher ground.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.