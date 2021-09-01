Mass. officials blast restrictive Texas law banning most abortions in state

Among the groups that support abortion rights that strongly criticized the Texas law was NARAL Pro-Choice MA, which tweeted Wednesday that the measure “gives politicians, neighbors, and even strangers the right to sue those who provide — or just help patients get — abortion after 6 [weeks]. They won’t stop with Texas. If we don’t fight back, we could see similar restrictions across the country.”

Advocates and elected officials in Massachusetts on Wednesday blasted a Texas law banning most abortions in the Lone Star State that took effect at midnight.

“Texas’ radical new abortion ban forces powerless patients to carry pregnancies, regardless of rape or incest, or have their doctors & families threatened with legal action,” Healey tweeted Wednesday. “We will fight this latest effort to overturn Roe v. Wade & stand up for freedom, privacy, and basic rights.”

US Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Boston Democrat and leading member of the so-called Squad of progressive female members of Congress, tweeted Wednesday that Texas lawmakers had failed their constituents by enacting such a restrictive abortion law.

“When states like Texas fail the people, When the courts fail the people, Congress must LEAD,” Pressley tweeted. “We must #ActForAbortionAccess.”

Her words were echoed by US Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Cambridge Democrat who unsuccessfully sought her party’s presidential nomination last year.

“The Texas abortion ban is an unconstitutional attack on reproductive rights—an attack happening all across America,” Warren tweeted. “Let’s be very clear: We’re going to fight this ban and defend #RoeVWade.”

Another Mass. pol voicing anger over the Texas law was state Senator Jamie Eldridge, an Acton Democrat.

“Outraged by Texas enacting this law severely restricting abortion rights, incl/ banning abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy & allowing individuals to bring civil lawsuits against abortion providers,” Eldridge tweeted. “An injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

The Texas law stands as the most the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the country since the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973. The high court was silent Wednesday on an emergency appeal to put the Texas law on hold.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May signed the Texas measure into law. It bars abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before most women know they’re pregnant.

“As we knew would happen, thanks to a politically manipulated #SCOTUS, Texas now bans almost all #abortions,” tweeted Mass. state Senator Becca Rausch, a Needham Democrat, on Wednesday. “1st time since #RoeVWade that a state successfully banned #abortion early in pregnancy.”

In Massachusetts, abortion rights are more secure. The state last year passed the ROE Act, which made it into law at the end of 2020 over Governor Charlie Baker’s veto. It codified and expanded the right to abortion in Massachusetts.

“Let’s be clear: Abortion is health care,” tweeted US Representative Katherine Clark, a powerful Melrose Democrat who also serves as assistant US House speaker, on Wednesday. “The Texas abortion ban is an unconstitutional attack on our rights and will undeniably hurt Black, Latino and low income Texan women most. But we won’t back down.”

