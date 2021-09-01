Mass. reports season’s first human case of West Nile virus

“This is the first time that West Nile virus infection has been identified in a person in Massachusetts this year,” said Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke in the statement. “Risk from West Nile virus has been slow to increase this year. This is an important reminder that we all need to continue to take steps to protect ourselves and our families from mosquito bites.”

The person infected was a woman in her 80s, the state Department of Public Health said in a statement. She was likely exposed in Middlesex County, an area known to be at moderate risk for the mosquito-borne virus, DPH said.

State public health officials on Wednesday confirmed the season’s first human case of West Nile virus in Massachusetts.

There were five human cases of West Nile virus in Massachusetts last year, the statement said.

The virus, the statement said, can infect people of all ages, but residents over 50 are at higher risk for severe disease. Most people infected have no symptoms, officials said, but when symptoms do materialize, they tend to include fever and flu-like illness.

“In rare cases, more severe illness can occur,” the statement said.

State officials said Mass. residents should take a number of safety precautions, such as applying insect repellent when outdoors; being mindful of peak mosquito hours from dusk to dawn; donning long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outside; draining standing water; and repairing or installing screens.

