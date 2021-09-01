Mundillo lace, a joyful fund-raiser, and farm-fresh food

Haverhill resident Graciela Trilla won the Buttonwoods Museum’s annual “Curate your own Exhibit” competition. Trilla’s winning exhibit features her family’s collection of art by Puerto Rican artists from the 1950s. The bilingual exhibit titled “La Generación de los Cincuentas,” which translates to “The Generation of the ‘50s,” features 26 pieces created in a variety of mediums including drawing, painting, posters, and traditional Puerto Rican mundillo textiles. Additionally, the exhibit will feature a mundillo wheel — used for making traditional bobbin lace — on loan from Puerto Rico’s Museo de Mundillo. Buttonwoods, located at 240 Water St. in Haverhill, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, 12 to 5 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, $3 for children, and children under 5 free. The exhibit, which also will include ceramic pieces by Puerto Rican artist Atlas Moon Rodriguez Decker, will run Sept. 8 through Oct. 30. A reception is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, email info@buttonwoods.org or call 978-374-4626.

The Cape Ann and Ipswich Chambers of Commerce have merged into the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. The merger began in February 2021, and the process is now complete. To maintain and enhance services to businesses in all five of its communities — Essex, Gloucester, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Rockport — the new Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce established a new community relations director position and selected Olivia Perez-O’Dess, former director of membership services, for the role.

“Our goal throughout this process has been to understand the impact such a merger would have on our current members and the Cape Ann communities,” said CEO Ken Riehl. “We are proud of the programs and services we provide our members, and our overarching support for all our region’s businesses, residents, and visitors.”

SOUTH

The Raynham Fire Department has contributed to a 13-year-old girl’s fund-raiser for Boston Children’s Hospital. Lily Moreira survived a car crash in her own driveway thanks to the efforts of Raynham firefighters, followed by 12 days of treatment at Children’s. Arriving home after treatment, she founded Lily’s Operation Joy Drop to raise money to buy items from the hospital’s Amazon wish list, such as movies and video games to help patients pass the time. “I know how difficult and boring it can be to be in the hospital away from your family and friends. The days seem to go by much slower, I can attest to that,” Moreira said in a statement. “I am hoping that through this project I can bring a smile to the faces of those in the hospital and brighten their day.”

Those interested in donating can do so via PayPal at maz3425@aol.com or Venmo at @Lily-Moreira (the last four digits of the phone number is 4701). The fund-raiser also can accept donations via check made out to Veterans Brotherhood, P.O. Box 722, Raynham Center, MA, 02767, Attention: Lily Moreira.

“We’re glad to be able to call attention to Lily’s efforts, which will directly support kids who are going through a difficult time while being admitted to the hospital,” Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita said. “This fund-raiser is a great cause, and I know all of our members are glad to see that Lily has not only recovered from her injuries, but is turning her experience into something so positive.”

WEST

The Brookline Department of Public Health received a $43,000 grant from the Kresge Foundation to help expand low-income families’ access to the Brookline Farmers’ Market. Through Oct. 28, eligible households can receive $40 to $80 in coupons to use at the market. Individuals and families living in Brookline Housing Authority sites or whose household income meets federal poverty guidelines can participate. Information on the market’s location and how to sign up for the program is available at brooklinema.gov/health or by calling 617-730-2295.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated and exposed health inequities in a number of ways, and this grant will help us to narrow that gap by making the farmers’ market more accessible to lower-income residents,” Brookline Health Commissioner Swannie Jett said. “We’re thankful for this opportunity and are hopeful that residents in need will take advantage of the chance to have access to the healthy fruits and vegetables this season.”

Diana Bravo can be reached at diana.bravo@globe.com.