N.H. Governor Chris Sununu getting COVID-19 test; not feeling well

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu plans to get a COVID-19 test “soon” after experiencing discomfort Wednesday morning, his office said in a statement.

The statement was posted to Sununu’s official Twitter account at 7:39 a.m. Wednesday.

“Governor Sununu was not feeling well this morning, and out of an abundance of caution today’s Executive Council meeting is being postponed,” the statement said. “Although Governor Sununu is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, he immediately began isolating this morning and will get a COVID-19 test soon. We will update the public accordingly and Governor Sununu hopes to get back on his feet soon.”