One person injured in Falmouth motel fire

One person suffered burns in a fire at a motel in Falmouth early Wednesday morning.

Members of the Falmouth Fire Rescue Department were dispatched to the South Cape Motel at 499 Waquoit Highway at about 4:30 a.m., officials said in a statement.

The fire crew encountered heavy smoke coming out the door of one of the motel units and found a small fire on the floor of the motel room. The occupant of the unit had self-evacuated but suffered burns from exposure to the fire, and he was taken to Falmouth Hospital and then flown by MedFlight to a hospital in Boston for further treatment, officials said.