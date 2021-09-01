One person injured in Falmouth motel fire

One person suffered burns in a fire at a motel in Falmouth early Wednesday morning.
Members of the Falmouth Fire Rescue Department were dispatched to the South Cape Motel at 499 Waquoit Highway at about 4:30 a.m., officials said in a statement.
The fire crew encountered heavy smoke coming out the door of one of the motel units and found a small fire on the floor of the motel room. The occupant of the unit had self-evacuated but suffered burns from exposure to the fire, and he was taken to Falmouth Hospital and then flown by MedFlight to a hospital in Boston for further treatment, officials said.
An unknown liquid substance was discovered in a plastic container in the area of the fire, but the state fire marshal’s hazmat team determined that it posed no danger, officials said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Falmouth Fire Rescue Department’s fire investigation unit and the state fire marshal’s office.
