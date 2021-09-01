Rain from Ida — now a tropical depression — will move into New England tonight

When storms with a tropical origin come northward, they often transition into extra tropical systems. The latter is the name for the storms we have in the winter. Those phenomena have a cold core as opposed to the warm ones like Ida.

The remnants of what was once Hurricane Ida will bring copious amounts of rainfall along with some wind to the area Wednesday night and into the first part of Thursday.

In the case of what we have going on tonight and tomorrow, we have a little bit of both. The remnant circulation of Ida is left, but there’s a strong jet stream similar to what we would see in colder months carrying the storm along. These two factors are going to interact in such a way as to bring a guarantee of heavy rain, but also a small possibility of severe weather.

The moisture from Ida is streaming northeast Wednesday morning. COD Weather

Not to overwhelm you with meteorological terms, but there’s also a forecast tool we look at called precipitable water. It’s a pretty neat parameter that shows us the amount of moisture that’s available in the atmosphere during a storm. The precipitable water is kind of a maximum for what can occur during a particular time. The map below shows precipitable water numbers over two inches tonight and Thursday morning. This is why there’s a flood watch posted for so much of New England. That is a lot of rain potential. Side note: As the climate warms, it can hold more water and precipitable water goes up. This is the reason for more heavy rain events in a warmer world.

Unusually high precipitable water amounts are forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday morning. COD Weather

As the storm moves northward later today, all of that energy from the storm and the jet stream will act as the catalysts for a big rainmaker. The heaviest rain will occur this evening into the first part of Thursday, about midnight to 8 a.m. However, there can be a few showers and even a downpour earlier than this with advanced bands of rain.

NWS Boston

The chance of severe weather comes tonight as the circulation from what once was Ida rotates closest to Southern New England. This is one of those possibilities that isn’t high but exists enough to mention. There could even be a quick spin-up tornado with the circulation itself. I’ll stress that the possibility is low, but not zero.

The highest risk of severe weather from Ida’s remnants is south of New England, but doesn’t extend to our south coast. NOAA

In terms of total rainfall, there will be an axis of heavy rain of three to five inches. It’s not impossible that there will be localized amounts even higher than this. This amount of rain in such a short period of time is going to cause pockets of street flooding, basement flooding, and even some small stream and river flooding. Comparatively speaking, the ground is still quite wet for the time of year and although I’m not looking for a lot of wind, very wet ground combined with leaves on the trees and wind gusts over 30 mph can take down trees and create some scattered power outages.

The axis of heavy rain could be north or south from the model forecasts. WeatherBELL

For Greater Boston, this is definitely going to be a more impactful weather event than Henri.

I expect clearing to take place later Thursday, and the sun should be out before the end of the day. Temperatures will be in the 60s. Right now the weekend’s looking quite nice with at least a blend of clouds and sunshine and temperatures in the 70s along with comfortable nights for sleeping and the ability to keep the windows open. There could be a shower or two Sunday, but this is not definite yet.

Welcome to meteorological autumn.