Salisbury man confronts burglar in home

Police said the burglar was described as a thin white man with a tight crewcut-style haircut, between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet in height, and wearing red shorts. He was carrying a flashlight and was last seen running northbound on the beach under the Blue Ocean Music Hall.

Salisbury police said they responded to the 911 call at approximately 2:20 a.m. after the resident was awoken by the sound of the intruder in his home on Atlantic Avenue. The homeowner “interrupted and confronted” the burglar, who entered the residence through an unlocked front window, police said in a statement.

A Salisbury man woke up and discovered a burglar inside his home early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police are asking residents to review their home security cameras between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. to see if they captured any video footage or images of the suspect.

Salisbury Police Chief Thomas W. Fowler also encouraged residents to report any signs of suspicious activity to police.

“We will be vigilant in identifying and holding this person responsible for their actions,” Fowler said in the statement. “I hope someone saw something or has video that can assist us to this end. I will be directing extra patrols to the beach area for the next few weeks. I ask the public to please report suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation should contact Detective Brian Verney at 978-465-3121.

