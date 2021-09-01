‘Suspicious’ fire rips through New Bedford triple-decker

A 2-alarm fire ripped through an abandoned triple-decker home in New Bedford early Wednesday morning, and officials believe the origins of the blaze are suspicious.

Firefighters responded to 124 Bonney St. at around 1:45 a.m. and found the home, which is at the center of a block of homes on Bonney Street, engulfed in a “heavy volume of fire,” with flames shooting through the roof, New Bedford fire said in a statement.

Residents of two homes in close proximity to the fire were evacuated, though the blaze was contained before either home was damaged, the statement said.