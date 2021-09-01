‘Suspicious’ fire rips through New Bedford triple-decker

A 2-alarm fire ripped through an abandoned triple-decker home in New Bedford early Wednesday morning, and officials believe the origins of the blaze are suspicious.
Firefighters responded to 124 Bonney St. at around 1:45 a.m. and found the home, which is at the center of a block of homes on Bonney Street, engulfed in a “heavy volume of fire,” with flames shooting through the roof, New Bedford fire said in a statement.
Residents of two homes in close proximity to the fire were evacuated, though the blaze was contained before either home was damaged, the statement said.
Pictures show the home with most of its roof burned off and significant damage to the second and third floors.
Advertisement
No injuries were reported. Officials have deemed the fire “suspicious,” and said that there was another fire at the home in January, which was later determined to have been started intentionally.
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.