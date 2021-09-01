Taunton man, 86, formally charged with murdering his 71-year-old wife

Edmund Silveira allegedly shot Dianne Silveira around 8:55 p.m. He then retreated into the house at 881 Bay St. for several hours until a regional SWAT team sent in a robot and found him passed out in the kitchen after apparently trying to commit suicide by cutting himself with a knife, according to a State Police report filed in court.

An 86-year-old Taunton man was formally charged with murdering his 71-year-old wife, who was found by Taunton police last Sunday lying in the driveway of the couple’s home, bleeding from a gunshot wound to her face and a second wound to her back, officials said Wednesday.

Edmund Silveira was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital and won’t be arraigned until he is medically cleared for the criminal proceeding, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

Edmund Silveira was initially charged with assault and battery, but that was upgraded to murder late Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Dianne Silveira was carried from the driveway by Taunton police officers to a waiting ambulance and was taken to Morton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 9:23 p.m. Sunday, according to Quinn’s office, which is prosecuting him in Taunton District Court.

A relative of Dianne Silveira’s called Taunton police and asked them to check on her because she had reported having trouble with her husband last Sunday night.

Dianne Silveira also called police for help on March 19, and told officers she was being controlled by a paranoid and jealous husband who would not let her leave the house or contact friends and relatives using her cellphone, according to court records.

“Ed is just not OK, he doesn’t even let me leave to go out for walks nor let me use cellphone because he thinks I’m trying to meet another guy,’’ Dianne Silveira told police.

Edmund Silveira was not charged with a crime March 19. He told police his wife was free to call anyone she wanted and that a man has been “stalking his wife for the past five years and that he’s afraid he is going to steal her away from him.”

Police concluded Edmund Silveira did not need a psychiatric evaluation at the time.

