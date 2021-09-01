Things to do in Rhode Island: September 2021

There are plenty of things to do in Rhode Island in September: free concerts, local festivals, and, of course, Waterfire. Be sure to confirm dates and times with event organizers before you go.

Encore Drive-In Nights: Toby Keith & Alabama Concert

Featuring performances from Toby Keith, Alabama, Michael Ray, and Blanco Brown. 9 p.m. – 2 a.m., Misquamicut Drive-In Theater, Westerly. Tickets: $140. More information here.

Rambudikon Presents: Soulfly/Niviane

6.30 p.m., Alchemy, 171 Chestnut St., Providence. Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 day-of, https://eventseeker.com/tickets/eb-157853101877

Live Music at BLU

Kevin Herchen is performing live on Rhode Island’s largest waterfront deck! 7 – 11 p.m., BLU on the Water, 20 Water St., East Greenwich. Reservations recommended, BLUonthewater.com.

Advertisement

2021 Concerts on the Common – Portuguese Independent Band

The eighth week of Bristol’s 2021 Concerts on the Common, sponsored in memory of Madeline Smith, Kindergarten teacher. 6.30 – 8 p.m., Bristol Town Common, 240 High St., Bristol. More information here.

Friday, September 3rd

Rhythm & Roots Festival

This three-day Charlestown festival showcases a wide array of musical styles on three stages. Attendees who want to experience festival life to the fullest can camp onsite or arrive daily. Enjoy a wide variety of festival favorite food vendors, artisans showcasing handmade crafts, and plenty of activities and exhibits to enjoy between sets. Ninigret Park, Charlestown, R.I. Tickets required, three-day ($189-$249) or single-day ($49-$79) tickets available at https://rhythmandroots.com/buy-tickets/.

Oktoberfest on the Guest Lawn

Come and cheers in the Beer Garden at Weekapaug Inn, featuring deliciously brewed beers, German cuisine, lawn games, and live music by the Schwarze Schafe German Band. 6 – 9 p.m., Weekapaug Inn, 25 Spray Rock Road, Westerly. Tickets: $75/adult, $25/child, https://www.oceanchamber.org/events/details/oktoberfest-on-the-guest-lawn-09-03-2021-30280

Al Copley at The Ocean House

Al Copley performs solo on the Steinway B grand. 6.30 – 11 p.m., The Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill. Free. More information: here.

Advertisement

Rambudikon Presents: Soulfly/Niviane

6.30 p.m., Alchemy, 171 Chestnut St., Providence. Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 day-of, https://eventseeker.com/tickets/eb-157853101877

Saturday, September 4th

Waterfire: Thanking COVID-19 Heroes including Essential Workers (Full lighting)

The 2021 COVID Heroes lighting will begin with a 100-person Ring of Fire torch lighting ceremony in Waterplace Park. Torchbearers will include first-responders and other essential work from around Rhode Island whose dedication and bravery have kept us going throughout the pandemic. Sunset – Midnight, 5 North Main St., Providence. Free.

Rhythm & Roots Festival

This three-day Charlestown festival showcases a wide array of musical styles on three stages. Attendees who want to experience festival life to the fullest can camp onsite or arrive daily. Enjoy a wide variety of festival favorite food vendors, artisans showcasing handmade crafts, and plenty of activities and exhibits to enjoy between sets. Ninigret Park, Charlestown, R.I. Tickets required, three-day ($189-$249) or single-day ($49-$79) tickets available at https://rhythmandroots.com/buy-tickets/.

Reggae in the Park!

Featuring performances from Ky-Mani Marley, Julian Marley, Mighty Mystic, The Skatalites, and more! 1 p.m., Bold Point Park, East Providence. Tickets required, from $59, find them here.

Back to School Carnival Festival

Head to the Kastle on Labor Day weekend for a back to school carnival festival, including open play, bounce, swing, slide, music, dancing, bubbles, balloons and more! The event will feature carnival games and crafts, fun prizes, face painting, glitter tattoos, snow cones, popcorn, and cotton candy. Book a time slot (noon– 1.30 p.m., or 2.30 – 4 p.m.) here, 5 Soule St., Warwick, 02886. Tickets are $59.99 (admission for 1 child and 1 adult), an extra $10 for each additional adult.

Advertisement

Al Copley at The Ocean House

Al Copley performs solo on the Steinway B grand. 6.30 – 11 p.m., The Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill. Free. More information: here.

Dueling Pianos: Greg Asadoorian vs. Davina Yannetty

Right above One Pelham East, the Top Of Pelham is proud to be the only venue in Newport, Rhode Island hosting a live Dueling Pianos Show! Choose from one of two performances (7.30 – 9.30 p.m., or 10.30 p.m. – 12.30 a.m.), Top of Pelham, 1 Pelham St., Newport. Find more information and tickets here, tickets for a table of 5 start at $75.

Sunday, September 5th

Rhode Island Philharmonic will perform their annual concert, free and open to the public. 6 p.m., Bristol’s Independence Park. Free. More information here.

Rhythm & Roots Festival

This three-day Charlestown festival showcases a wide array of musical styles on three stages. Attendees who want to experience festival life to the fullest can camp onsite or arrive daily. Enjoy a wide variety of festival favorite food vendors, artisans showcasing handmade crafts, and plenty of activities and exhibits to enjoy between sets. Ninigret Park, Charlestown, R.I. Tickets required, three-day ($189-$249) or single-day ($49-$79) tickets available at https://rhythmandroots.com/buy-tickets/.

Advertisement

Back to School Carnival Festival

Head to the Kastle on Labor Day weekend for a back to school carnival festival, including open play, bounce, swing, slide, music, dancing, bubbles, balloons and more! The event will feature carnival games and crafts, fun prizes, face painting, glitter tattoos, snow cones, popcorn, and cotton candy. Book a time slot (noon– 1.30 p.m., or 2.30 – 4 p.m.) here, 5 Soule St., Warwick, 02886. Tickets are $59.99 (admission for 1 child and 1 adult), an extra $10 for each additional adult.

Al Copley at The Ocean House

Al Copley performs solo on the Steinway B grand. 6.30 – 11 p.m., The Ocean House, 1 Bluff Ave., Watch Hill. Free. More information: here.

Tuesday, September 7th

Unleash The Archers, Aether Realm, Seven Kingdoms

Concert at Alchemy in Providence, for lovers of “extreme” music genres (i.e. heavy and death metal). 7 – 11.30 p.m., Alchemy, 171 Chestnut St., Providence. Find more information here, tickets $18 in advance, $20 day-of, buy them here.

Thursday, September 9th

Waterfire: Partial Lighting

Supported by Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC Celebrating their 15th anniversary. 7 – 11 p.m., 5 North Main St., Providence. Free.

Friday, September 10th

Thalea String Quartet – Chamber Series Concert

The Quartet will bring together artists of Nigerian, Venezuelan, Japanese and Canadian heritage. 7.30 p.m., Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church, RI. Tickets are $58/$45, get yours and find more info at https://www.newportmusic.org/

Pawtucket Arts Festival: ‘En Plein Air’

A walking tour of 12 talented artists capturing the spirit and essence of Historic Pawtucket through the technique of plein air (outdoor) painting. 6 a.m. (Sep. 10) – 11.59 p.m. (Sep. 12), Downtown Pawtucket, 02860. Free.

Advertisement

Pawtucket Arts Festival: The Wishing Tree

The Wishing Tree is a public art project being created by The Empowerment Factory (TEF) in collaboration with children from Rhode Island to be installed in Pawtucket. Over the past year, children and families have submitted their wishes for the community. Each wish will be transferred on a leaf on The Wishing Tree art installation for public viewing. 8 a.m. (Sep. 10) – 6 p.m. (Sep. 19), Newell Ave. & Barnes St., Pawtucket, 02860. Free.

Pawtucket Arts Festival: Lorraine Mills Fest

Join a community of artists and entrepreneurs. Eat from a variety of food trucks featuring pizza, Asian cuisine, Mexican cuisine, and desserts. Sip from a brewery and distillery. Shop arts and crafts from studios and residents of the mill. Enjoy a variety of live performances and demos. 560 Mineral Spring Ave., Pawtucket. Free.

Dudemanbro

An outdoor reggae show. 7 – 10 p.m., Pump House Music Works, 1464 Kingstown Rd., Wakefield. Tickets are $12 in advance, and $15 at the door. Find more information and book tickets here.

Levitt AMP Woonsocket – Adam Ezra Group with Mark Cutler and the Men of Great Courage

Head to the beautiful River Island Art Park in downtown Woonsocket for the 9th of 10 FREE concerts for the Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series. Bring a friend and something to sit on. 6 – 9 p.m., River Island Art Park, 95 Bernon St., Woonsocket. Free admission, no tickets required. Find more information here.

Saturday, September 11th

Pawtucket Arts Festival: ‘En Plein Air’

A walking tour of 12 talented artists capturing the spirit and essence of Historic Pawtucket through the technique of plein air (outdoor) painting. 6 a.m. (Sep. 10) – 11.59 p.m. (S 12), Downtown Pawtucket, 02860, RI. Free.

Pawtucket Arts Festival: “KARMA” Mural at Shri

“KARMA” represents intentional actions. The intention with this mural is to inspire the community and fill this once blighted space with light, energy and color! This site is the future home of Shri, which currently serves more than 8,500 residents every year with yoga outreach and wellness programs; it will also house a “grab and go” cafe, market-rate lofts, and affordable housing units. 6 a.m. (Sep. 10) – 8 p.m. (Sep. 19), Corner of 390 Pine St. and Conant St., Pawtucket, 02860. Free.

Pawtucket Arts Festival: The Wishing Tree

The Wishing Tree is a public art project being created by The Empowerment Factory (TEF) in collaboration with children from Rhode Island to be installed in Pawtucket. Over the past year, children and families have submitted their wishes for the community. Each wish will be transferred on a leaf on The Wishing Tree art installation for public viewing. 8 a.m. (Sep. 10) – 6 p.m. (Sep. 19), Newell Ave. & Barnes St., Pawtucket, 02860. Free.

Pawtucket Arts Festival: Lorraine Mills Fest

Fuel up with breakfast and/or lunch at the Diner. Food trucks will be on site while shopping, beer, and spirit tastings continue at outdoor booths. 560 Mineral Spring Ave., Pawtucket. Free.

Pawtucket Arts Festival: YMCA Block Party

Kick off your weekend with a block party, featuring activities such as an inflatable obstacle course, various play areas, and a rocking climbing wall. YMCA staff will be grilling up hotdogs and other complimentary refreshments. There’s something for children, parents, and seniors alike, between the exciting activities, and the useful information about the Y’s programming. 10.30 a.m. – 2 p.m., YMCA Pawtucket, 20 Summer St., Pawtucket. Free. More information: https://ymcapawtucket.org/

Pawtucket Arts Festival: River Bend East Songwriters Festival

Enjoy a musical celebration of original and traditional songs at the Old Slater Mill National Historic Landmark site, featuring a diverse line-up of established singer-songwriters and a free tour of the museum provided! 12 – 5 p.m., Slater Mill, 67 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket. Free. Find more information here.

Pawtucket Arts Festival: Art in the Park

This one-day, COVID compliant workshop for children in grades K-5 blends social emotional learning (SEL), art, literacy, and environmental education to foster mindfulness, creativity, and a love of literacy, while cultivating an open mindset. 1 – 2 p.m., Fairlawn Veterans Memorial Park, 271 Smithfield Ave., Pawtucket. Free.

Save the Bay Lighthouse Tours

View up to 20 active and inactive Rhode Island lighthouse sites in Narragansett Bay on this 7-hour boat tour that takes visitors from Providence to Newport and back once more. Save the Bay educators provide expert narration, and a stop at Rose Island for lunch will provide an exclusive opportunity to explore the grounds of the Rose Island Lighthouse, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Save the Bay Center, 100 Save the Bay Drive, Providence. Tickets are available here.

Providence Rock Day 2021

Proof of vaccination required, featuring performances from Adema and FLAW. 3 – 6 p.m., Fete Music Hall, 103 Dike St., Providence. Tickets are $30 and available for purchase here.

2021 Rhode Island Seafood Festival

Enjoy a weekend devoted to local seafood and family fun, featuring live music from Reversed Perception, Two Frays, TJay and the Tallboys. 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., India Point Park, 140 India St., Providence. Tickets purchased in advance are $5/day, or $8 for a two-day pass, book ahead of time to avoid disappointment. Kids under 12 are FREE. Find more information here, and get your tickets here.

Zacarias Ferreira

Enjoy a ‘fiesta’ at the International Club & Billar. 9 p.m., 327 Barton St., Pawtucket. Tickets from $55 are available here.

Block Island Rock Fest

Join an epic day of rock music right on Ballard’s private beach. As you jam to music from Last Child and The Breakers, you’ll also enjoy fine food, fabulous drinks, and VIP Cabanas. 12 – 6 p.m., Ballard’s, 42 Water St., Block Island, 02807. Free, no tickets required. More information here.

Annual Chorus of Westerly “Summer Pops Concert”

Welcome summer with the Chorus and the Pops Festival Orchestra. Also, featuring the Artillery Company of Newport, Fireworks by Grucci and The Bells of Christ Church. Additionally, the program will include appropriate recognition of the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Pre-show at 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m., Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., Westerly 02891. Free, no tickets required. Find more information here.

Sail Newport – Sail for Hope

In 2021, Sail Newport will commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9-11 by hosting their annual fundraising race. This year, however, they are naming it ‘Sail for Pride’. Sail Newport, 72 Fort Adams Dr., Newport. More details to come, check here for updates.

Sunday, September 12th

FirstWorks Live – Music at Roger Williams Park: Latin Jazz Master Carlos de Leon

Join PVDFest and FirstWorks for a journey from global Jazz to Americana, from hip-hop to sounds from the mountains and rhythms of the sea. Grab your lawn chair (or blanket) and enjoy extraordinary artists in the park. 5 p.m., Roger Williams Park Dalrymple Boathouse Lawn, Maple Ave., Providence.

The Westerlies – Free Community Concert

The Westerlies will present a “bold and ferociously unique vision” of brass, as works originally written for string quartet, solo piano, and the human voice. 2.30 p.m., Miantonomi Memorial Park, RI. Find more information here, and tickets here.

Pawtucket Arts Festival: ‘En Plein Air’

A walking tour of 12 talented artists capturing the spirit and essence of Historic Pawtucket through the technique of plein air (outdoor) painting. 6 a.m. (Sep. 10) – 11.59 p.m. (Sep. 12), Downtown Pawtucket, 02860, RI. Free.

Pawtucket Arts Festival: “KARMA” Mural at Shri

“KARMA” represents intentional actions. The intention with this mural is to inspire the community and fill this once blighted space with light, energy and color! This site is the future home of Shri, which currently serves more than 8,500 residents every year with yoga outreach and wellness programs; it will also house a “grab and go” cafe, market-rate lofts, and affordable housing units. 6 a.m. (Sep. 10) – 8 p.m. (Sep. 19), Corner of 390 Pine St. and Conant St., Pawtucket, 02860. Free.

Pawtucket Arts Festival: The Wishing Tree

The Wishing Tree is a public art project being created by The Empowerment Factory (TEF) in collaboration with children from Rhode Island to be installed in Pawtucket. Over the past year, children and families have submitted their wishes for the community. Each wish will be transferred on a leaf on The Wishing Tree art installation for public viewing. 8 a.m. (Sep. 10) – 6 p.m. (Sep. 19), Newell Ave. & Barnes St., Pawtucket, 02860. Free.

Pawtucket Arts Festival: BRV Commonplace Folk & Heritage Music Festival

Inspired by a long tradition of folk music festivals in Rhode Island (particularly the much-loved RI Labor & Ethnic Heritage Festival), enjoy a festival that aims to reinvigorate the roots of folk music with songs that speak to equity and justice; classic ballad and maritime songs; Algonquin drum, dance, and song; and more. 1 – 5 p.m., Veterans Memorial Amphitheater, 175 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket. Free.

Pawtucket Arts Festival: Windows on Pawtucket

The Pawtucket Foundation is working with Art League RI to continue this successful program, launched in 202 with 15 buildings, 28 artists, and over 40 works of art. The storefront public art gallery will delight all, with tours given by the artists themselves. 2 – 4 p.m., Slater Mill, 67 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket. Free. Find more information here.

2021 Rhode Island Seafood Festival

Enjoy a weekend devoted to local seafood and family fun, featuring live music from Off Kilter, Joon, Young Rust - The Neil Young Experience, Jake Kulak and the Lowdown. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., India Point Park, 140 India St., Providence. Tickets purchased in advance are $5/day, or $8 for a two-day pass, book ahead of time to avoid disappointment. Kids under 12 are FREE. Find more information here, and get your tickets here.

Lettuce: Bring Back the Love Tour 2021

Doors open at 7.30 p.m., Show at 8.30 p.m., The Strand, 79 Washington St., Providence. Tickets are $27.50 in advance, and $30 the day of. Find them at https://thestrandri.com/events/lettuce/.



