‘Torrential rainfall’ possible as remnants of Hurricane Ida blow into New England Wednesday

A flash flood watch is in effect as of 2 p.m. Wednesday for a massive swath of New England, including all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, all of Rhode Island, parts of Southern New Hampshire and all of Connecticut. That watch will extend into Thursday afternoon.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida will arrive in New England Wednesday and could leave up to seven inches of rain in some spots before departing Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

“The remnants of Ida approaching from the mid-Atlantic States will result in showers developing across the region today,” forecasters wrote Wednesday. “Torrential rainfall along with the potential for rare high end type flooding exists tonight into early Thursday as the remnants of Ida pass near the southeast New England coast.”

Advertisement

According to the weather service projections, Boston is expected to receive up to 6 inches of rain by storms end as could communities in Norfolk, Plymouth and Bristol as well as Providence, Newport and Coventry by late Thursday.

Temperatures will mainly be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s, forecasters wrote.

Showers during work hours on Wednesday will signal the leading edge of the potent weather system. But the more potent conditions start Wednesday evening and last overnight into Thursday, forecasters wrote.

The “widespread torrential rainfall” will arrive along the Connecticut border between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. and then in Rhode Island and Eastern Massachusetts between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Thursday.

The rain continues until around 11 a.m. Thursday.

“Partial clearing should occur across most of the region Thursday afternoon with temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s and a gusty north wind,’' forecasters wrote.

The weather service reminded people that driving into flooded roads could have an unwelcome outcome, especially since the most serious rainfall will take place during the nighttime hours.

Advertisement

But there is some good weather news ahead for Friday and Saturday.

“Drier conditions behind the remnants of Ida to start the holiday weekend...High pressure builds in behind the remnants of Ida on Friday bringing sunny skies and early fall like conditions to southern New England,” forecasters wrote. “Afternoon high temperatures likely to top out in the mid to upper 70s on these days.”

















John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.