Two Everett men plead guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering

Two Everett men pleaded guilty Wednesday to money laundering, the US Attorney’s office said.

Lindsley Georges, 27, and Dave Guillaume, 24, fraudulently withdrew more than $900,000 from customer accounts at Santander Bank and TD Bank in December 2017 and January 2018, federal prosecutors said.

After using the funds to purchase banking checks, the two opened several business accounts at TD Bank and Bank of America to deposit them, officials said. Guillaume opened two of the business accounts using false names, as well as a fraudulent driver’s license. Both individuals made substantial withdrawals from the accounts.