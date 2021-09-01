URI faculty union says it’s agreed to vaccination requirement

URI, which has several other unions representing its workers, said it could not yet comment on the agreement with the faculty union. Classes at URI start Sept. 8.

“Keeping the community safe and providing the best learning environment possible is our number one goal,” Miriam Reumann, the president of the URI chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said in an emailed statement. “This agreement will protect students, staff, and faculty thereby enhancing the teaching, research, and service that are so beneficial to the entire state of Rhode Island.”

PROVIDENCE — The union representing faculty at the University of Rhode Island said Wednesday they’ve reached an agreement requiring all full-time faculty to get a COVID-19 vaccine unless they have a medical or religious exemption.

Public and private employers are now grappling with COVID-19 vaccine requirements as the Delta variant continues to complicate the pandemic picture in Rhode Island. One barrier is labor unions. While many union leaders say they broadly support COVID-19 vaccines, they also have sought protections for workers who do not wish to get vaccinated, and have also insisted that the rules be negotiated between labor and management.

The result of a negotiation between URI and its faculty union was this, according to the union: All faculty must receive their final dose of COVID-19 vaccine by this coming Oct. 15. Also, members of the bargaining unit who are licensed health care providers have to follow Rhode Island Department of Health rules, which are slightly different. The deadline to request a medical or religious exemption is Oct. 1. And non-vaccinated faculty have to be tested in line with the university’s testing protocols.

“The rapid intensification of COVID-19 spread in the past month has led us to request additional safety measures, and we’re fortunate we could work with the University to provide this additional layer of protection.” Jay Walsh, the executive director of the URI chapter of the faculty union, said in an emailed statement.

The public university is already requiring COVID-19 vaccines for undergraduate and graduate students, but is offering medical and religious exemptions for them too.

All traditional colleges and universities in Rhode Island are imposing vaccine requirements on their students, according to a Boston Globe review as of late July. Some are also requiring faculty and staff to get vaccinated.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.