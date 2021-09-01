Kaycee Moore, who starred in landmark Black independent films, dies at 77

Although Ms. Moore appeared in only five films, she was among the most celebrated actors of the L.A. Rebellion, an alternative to Hollywood filmmaking that emerged out of the University of California at Los Angeles, where Black directors such as Charles Burnett, Julie Dash, and Billy Woodberry trained in the 1970s and ‘80s.

Her family announced her death in an obituary published by a funeral home in Kansas City, Mo., but did not say where or how she died.

Kaycee Moore, an actress who helped fuel the creation of a new Black cinema, bringing intensity and vulnerability to her performances in three landmark independent films — “Killer of Sheep,” “Bless Their Little Hearts,” and “Daughters of the Dust” — died Aug. 13 at 77.

“Every scene she was in, she brought it to life,” said Burnett, who worked with Ms. Moore in “Killer of Sheep” (completed in 1977) and “Bless Their Little Hearts” (1983). In a phone interview, he lamented that Ms. Moore “didn’t get the opportunity to display her talent” in more films, adding, “It’s a sad observation about America and how we treat people of color. She definitely could have had her own TV show, could have been that successful.”

Ms. Moore fell into acting after moving from Kansas City to Los Angeles in the early 1970s, where she worked for the cosmetics line Max Factor and then joined a theater workshop. “She was having a really difficult time while living in Los Angeles, some mental health difficulties,” said Samantha Sheppard, a Cornell University film scholar who interviewed her in 2018. “She felt that acting had saved her life.”

While performing in student plays and movies, she met Burnett, a UCLA graduate student who cast her in his thesis project, “Killer of Sheep,” a low-budget meditation on Black life in the Watts section of Los Angeles, where he had grown up. Shot in black-and-white for $10,000, the film starred Henry G. Sanders as Stan, a slaughterhouse worker and father of two, and Ms. Moore as the unnamed matriarch struggling to keep their family together.

The film was never intended for wide release. But with its poetic shots of children leaping between rooftops, and of Ms. Moore and Sanders dancing languorously to Dinah Washington’s “This Bitter Earth,” it acquired a reputation as an independent classic. It was one of the first 50 movies inducted into the Library of Congress’s National Film Registry, and was hailed by New York Times movie critic Manohla Dargis as “an American masterpiece, independent to the bone,” after it was restored and opened in theaters in 2007.

Six years after it was first completed, Ms. Moore had a more substantial role as the overworked wife and mother Andais Banks in “Bless Their Little Hearts,” which was directed by Woodberry and written and shot by Burnett. Like “Killer of Sheep,” the film was centered on a working-class family in Watts, with Nate Hardman cast as Ms. Moore’s unemployed husband, Charlie, who starts an affair.

After Andais learns that he is funneling money to the other woman, she unleashes her anger in a 10-minute fight sequence — “one of the great domestic cataclysms of modern movies,” wrote New Yorker film critic Richard Brody — in which both spouses vent their anger in the kitchen. Filmed in a single uninterrupted take, the scene was ad-libbed and drawn in part from real life.

As Ms. Moore told it, she had asked the filmmakers to leave a kitchen table in the scene as a way to create distance between her and Hardman, who had previously frightened her while lifting her out of her shoes during a stage play they appeared in together. But when she arrived to shoot the scene, the table was gone.

“I was panicked, afraid, and downright scared to death, and it was no act,” the distribution company Milestone Film and Video quoted her as saying in a 2017 interview. “It was taking me back to my late teens when a man who was supposed to love me would beat me for nothing. . . . I got it through my mind that this was a setup, and they did this so that Nate would hurt me and they could get it on film. Nate did hurt me, and they let him.

“But my best acting was after the scene had been shot,” she continued. When it was over, she said, “I did not let those three men (Charles, Billy, and Nate) know how I really felt. . . . I never brought the matter up again.”

“Bless Their Little Hearts” was inducted into the National Film Registry, along with Ms. Moore’s follow-up, “Daughters of the Dust” (1991), in which she appeared as a strong-willed woman who has married into a Gullah family in the early 20th century. Directed by Dash, the movie is generally considered the first feature made by a Black woman to get a wide release, and it was credited with inspiring some of the sumptuous imagery in Beyoncé's 2016 film “Lemonade.”

“We all left the set knowing that we were putting together something pretty special,” Ms. Moore told the Kansas City Star in 1992. “Most Black films are stereotypical. You’re a criminal, a prostitute or a seller of drugs. The films are about sex and violence. Blacks are victims; if it’s a historic story, they’re cotton pickers.

"But this," she continued, "is a love story about a family."

Kaycee Collier was born in Kansas City, Kan., on Feb. 24, 1944. Two of her brothers reportedly died of sickle cell anemia, an inherited blood disorder, and her mother later worked to promote research and health services for people with the condition, founding a Kansas City chapter of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America.

In 1984, Ms. Moore returned to Kansas City to help her ailing mother run the organization. By the time her mother died in 1990, Ms. Moore had succeeded her as executive director, a position she held for the next eight years. “The sickle cell thing is not a career choice,” she told the Salina (Kan.) Journal in 1993. “I came back to help my mother and she died, and people from the city and state said, ‘What are you going to do?’ "

In time, she embraced the job, organizing charity concerts to raise money for research into the disease. “I have pawned my jewelry to help keep our doors open,” she later told the Star. A state legislator, Mary Groves Bland, credited Ms. Moore and her mother with helping to institute sickle-cell testing of all infants born in Missouri.

Ms. Moore was married twice, to John Moore Jr. and Stephen Jones, who predeceased her. Survivors include two children, John Moore III and Michelle Swinton; four siblings; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In recent years, Ms. Moore had been working on a screenplay, a historical drama set in the Kansas City area. She made her last film appearance in “Ninth Street” (1999), based on a play by Kevin Willmott, in which she starred alongside Isaac Hayes and Martin Sheen as a “bag lady” traumatized by her son’s death in the Vietnam War. She said she had initially turned down a request to appear in the movie, which was filmed in Kansas City.

"Then I happened by the set with my husband, saw all the hustle . . . and the bug just bit me again," she told the Star. "I said, 'I've got to do this even if it never makes a nickel, even if nobody ever sees it.'

“There were times when I had to change costumes at 23rd and Vine, right out in the street,” she added. “No dressing room, no privacy. That’s one of the things about loving acting — you lose a lot of your shame.”