McCarthy warns companies not to comply with Jan. 6 panel’s request

His statement comes after the panel on Monday asked 35 companies to retain phone records and other information related to the attack as it ramps up its investigation ahead of the return of Congress next month.

McCarthy spoke with former president Donald Trump on the day of the attack and is a potential witness in the select committee’s probe.

WASHINGTON — House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, is threatening telecommunications and social media companies that comply with a request by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, declaring that Republicans “will not forget” their actions.

“Adam Schiff, Bennie Thompson, and Nancy Pelosi’s attempts to strong-arm private companies to turn over individuals’ private data would put every American with a phone or computer in the crosshairs of a surveillance state run by Democrat politicians,” McCarthy said in a statement Tuesday night, referring to the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, the chairman of the select committee, and the House speaker.

“If these companies comply with the Democrat order to turn over private information, they are in violation of federal law and subject to losing their ability to operate in the United States,” McCarthy said. “If companies still choose to violate federal law, a Republican majority will not forget and will stand with Americans to hold them fully accountable under the law.”

Tim Mulvey, a spokesman for the select committee, said Wednesday that the panel “won’t be deterred by those who want to whitewash or cover up the events of January 6th, or obstruct our investigation.”

‘’The Select Committee is investigating the violent attack on the Capitol and attempt to overturn the results of last year’s election,’’ Mulvey said in a statement. ‘’We’ve asked companies not to destroy records that may help answer questions for the American people.’’

Pelosi in June announced the formation of a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, after Senate Republicans blocked an effort to form an independent, bipartisan commission. McCarthy opposed both the bipartisan commission and the select committee.

The panel is charged with investigating the facts and causes of the insurrection and will provide recommendations to help prevent similar attacks in the future.

The select committee’s chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi, recently said his panel would not shy away from investigating lawmakers as part of its inquiry, highlighting the remarkable nature of Congress investigating an attack on itself.

The committee’s plans have already drawn criticism from Republicans, most of whom have opposed investigating the insurrection and Trump’s role in inspiring the mob with his false claims about Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election.

The request that went out Monday was sent to tech and social media companies including Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter, and Signal, as well as telecommunications companies such as Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile.

The panel is asking the 35 companies to preserve ‘’metadata, subscriber information, technical usage information, and content of communications for the listed individuals.’’

Okla. lawmaker reportedly threatened ambassador, staff

The call to the US ambassador to Tajikistan came in Monday. On the line, two US officials said, was Representative Markwayne Mullin, Republican of Oklahoma, with an unusual and urgent request: He needed assistance in transporting a huge amount of cash into the country, saying he was going to neighboring Afghanistan to rescue five American citizens, a woman and her four children, stuck in the country. They planned to hire a helicopter for the effort.

Mullin told the embassy that he planned to fly from Tblisi, Georgia, into Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe, in the next few hours and needed the top diplomat’s help, according to the two US officials familiar with the incident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose private conversations about a sensitive matter.

The answer was no. Embassy officials told Mullin they could not assist him in skirting Tajikistan’s laws on cash limits on his way to visiting one of the most dangerous places on Earth.

Mullin was outraged by the response, the officials said — threatening US Ambassador John Mark Pommersheim and embassy staff and demanding to know the name of staff members he was speaking with.

The episode marked Mullin’s second attempt to travel to Afghanistan in as many weeks for an unauthorized evacuation effort despite the perilous security environment. Last week, Mullin traveled to Greece and asked the Department of Defense for permission to visit Kabul. The Pentagon denied Mullin’s request, an administration official said.

Mullin’s behavior has alarmed top US officials who say he has gone to extraordinary lengths to defy US warnings. The attempt follows an unauthorized trip to Afghanistan by Representatives Seth Moulton, Democrat of Massachusetts, and Peter Meijer, Republican of Michigan, last week, which Pentagon and State Department officials criticized as a public relations stunt that sapped government resources during a national security crisis.

As of late Tuesday, US officials said they were unsure of Mullin’s location.

‘’To say this is extremely dangerous is a massive understatement,’’ said a State Department official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive situation.

Mullin’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment before this story published. After it published, Meredith Blanford, a spokeswoman for Mullin, put out a statement saying that Mullin ‘’has been and is currently completely safe” and that he and his office ‘’will continue to do anything in our power to bring home all Americans from the war zone that President Biden abandoned.’’ The statement said the office had no further comment.

On Wednesday morning, Mullin posted a photo of himself on Instagram saying he was ‘’heading home” without specifying where he was.

GOP Senator acknowledges Trump loss in Wisconsin

Senator Ron Johnson, Republican of Wisconsin, one of former president Donald Trump’s staunchest congressional allies who has supported an audit of the election results in Wisconsin, acknowledged that the only reason Trump lost the state to President Biden was because he underperformed compared to other Republicans, according to a video released Tuesday.

Speaking at a GOP event outside Milwaukee on Sunday, Johnson was asked by a liberal activist who posed as a conservative about the false and debunked belief that Biden won the election due to voter fraud. Instead of supporting the activist’s false theory, Johnson pointed to a different explanation for Trump’s defeat in Wisconsin: Republicans, as a whole, received more votes in races for other statewide offices than the former president.

‘’There’s nothing obviously skewed about the results,’’ Johnson said, according to a video posted by liberal activist Lauren Windsor. ‘’If all the Republicans voted for Trump the way they voted for the Assembly candidates, he would have won. He didn’t get 51,000 votes that other Republicans got, and that’s why he lost.’’

Biden won Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes, flipping a state Trump won in 2016 by about the same margin. The president’s win has been repeatedly reaffirmed through recounts and court rulings, and lawsuits from Trump allies and Republicans challenging Biden’s victory were defeated time and time again.

