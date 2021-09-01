Navy helicopter crashes in ocean off Southern California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed Tuesday in the ocean off Southern California during a routine flight from an aircraft carrier, military officials said.

A search and rescue operation was launched after the MH-60S helicopter crashed around 4:30 p.m. about 60 nautical miles off San Diego, the Navy's U.S. Pacific Fleet said on Twitter.

At least one crewmember was rescued Tuesday night, according to a statement. It is unclear how many people were on the helicopter.