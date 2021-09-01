When might COVID-19 vaccines be cleared for children younger than 12?

Here’s what we know about when the vaccines might be approved for children younger than 12.

Moderna and Pfizer launched clinical trials of the vaccines for children younger than 12 earlier this year. That data will be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for officials to review before granting emergency use clearance in the younger age group.

As COVID-19 infections continue to rise across the population due to the highly transmissible Delta variant and children begin to return to school, many parents are asking the same question: When will my child be able to get vaccinated?

Where do the vaccine trials stand?

Pfizer and Moderna have both launched clinical trials for their vaccines in children younger than 12 in March.

Pfizer’s vaccine, which last week received full approval from the FDA for people 16 and older, is the only vaccine that has been approved for children between the ages of 12 and 15. Vaccines developed by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have been approved for use in people 18 and older.

In late July, the FDA asked Pfizer and Moderna to expand the number of children enrolled in the clinical trials in an effort to learn more about rare side effects as a result of the vaccine.

When might the vaccines be approved for children ages 5 to 11?

A number of federal health officials have suggested recently that vaccines could be authorized in children ages 5 to 11 before the end of the year.

In an interview with NPR last week, Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, said both Pfizer and Moderna haven’t submitted their clinical trial data to the Food and Drug Administration yet. Collins said he doesn’t think approval for vaccines in kids ages 5 to 11 will be granted “much before the end of 2021.”

Collins described some of the specific questions officials will need to address, including what dose younger children would receive compared to adults.

“I know a lot of people are really anxious to see this move forward,” Collins said. “It’s a difficult situation because kids under 12 are not just little miniature human beings. They have differences in their metabolism, their immune system, so for instance the question: What’s the dose you ought to give? Do you give the same dose to a 6 year old as you would to somebody who’s 30? Probably you need to look at that.”

He also provided an estimate of when he thinks the FDA will see clinical trial data.

“Pfizer thinks maybe by the end of September they’ll be ready to send in their trial data and then FDA will have to review it,” Collins said. “I got to be honest I don’t see the approval for kids 5 to 11 coming much before the end of 2021.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, was asked on The Today Show last week if a COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 12 might be approved before the December holidays.

“I think there’s a reasonable chance that that’ll be the case,” Fauci replied, adding that Pfizer and Moderna are now collecting data on the safety of the vaccines, the correct dose, and the ability of the vaccines to generate an immune response. .

“That data ultimately will be presented to the FDA to look at it for the balance between safety and risk benefit ratio for the children,” Fauci said. “I hope all of that process will take place expeditiously and that we will have it on the time table that you just mentioned, hopefully by the mid-late fall and early winter.”

Pressure is mounting for officials to give the vaccines approval in younger children

As children are returning to school and infections rise generally across the population due to the highly infectious Delta variant, pressure is mounting on the FDA to authorize a vaccine for the younger age group.

In a Twitter thread on Monday night, Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, said the case fatality rate in the United States, or the measure of how many cases lead to deaths, has fallen by 50 percent in the past six weeks. However, that metric has been driven by increasing infections among children 5 to 11, Jha said.

Jha said the rate of infections among 5 to 11 year old children is increasing, now outpacing older age groups. Children are much less likely to be hospitalized and die of COVID-19 than adults, which explains why even as infection rates increase, the country’s case fatality rate is dropping. But the fact that children, particularly those ages 5 to 11, are getting infected with the virus at higher rates raises the urgency of vaccinating the group, Jha wrote.

“I know [the] FDA [is] being very careful about making sure vaccines are safe in kids 5-11,” Jha wrote. “Good. But there is a cost to waiting until every box is checked. Young kids [are] getting infected at very high rates [and] need the protection of vaccines.”

In a letter earlier this month to FDA acting commissioner Janet Woodcock, California representatives Ro Khanna and Katie Porter requested a briefing on the status of emergency approval on vaccines for children ages 2 to 11. Dozens of members of Congress, including Massachusetts representatives Jake Auchincloss, Ayanna Pressley, and Lori Trahan, cosigned the letter.

“As transmission rates increase and schools reopen for in-person instruction, parents need to know when their kids will be able to get vaccinated,” the letter stated.

The American Academy of Pediatrics also wrote to Woodcock last month urging the agency to “continue working aggressively towards authorizing safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for children under age 12 as soon as possible.”

The letter noted that pediatricians and families have been waiting for a vaccine for children under 12, especially with the rise of the Delta variant, which “has created a new and pressing risk to children and adolescents across this country, as it has also done for unvaccinated adults.”

“In our view, the rise of the Delta variant changes the risk-benefit analysis for authorizing vaccines in children,” the letter stated.

Amanda Kaufman