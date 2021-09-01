A humanist at the helm of Harvard’s chaplains

Many are deeply dismayed, as am I, by the recent reporting surrounding the role of the new facilitator of the Harvard University chaplains and the spin it has been given from both within and outside the Harvard community ( “Harvard’s chaplains select an atheist as their new leader,” Metro, Aug. 28). To clarify: The convener and administrator of the Harvard chaplains group is chosen from among the membership to serve as a facilitator of our monthly meetings and liaison to the office of the president of Harvard University. Though we are grateful to anyone stepping up to take on yet more administrative work, many of us would like to emphasize that the background of the person serving in this role — in recent years a rabbi, a Lutheran minister, and a Catholic priest — in no way reflects the common beliefs or direction of the Harvard chaplains.

I would encourage your readers, for example, to see the website of the Harvard Catholic Center, which describes the faithful way in which we serve the Lord and the church here at Harvard.

The Rev. William T. Kelly

Senior Catholic chaplain

Harvard University

Cambridge





Religious and atheist views can intermingle only to a point

I write in regard to the election of Greg Epstein, an atheist, as head chaplain at Harvard. Epstein, who has been the humanist chaplain at Harvard since 2005, points out that his chaplaincy shows that “people who have serious disagreements around important things can also have serious cooperation and real love and mutual respect that is bigger than their difference.”

A laudable notion indeed; however, I am not sure about “bigger than their difference.” The reporter explains that Epstein “essentially . . . believes that humans can be moral and ethical without the guide of religion.” This is unquestionably true, just as people guided by religion can be unethical and immoral. We have our choice of many in the latter category from current events.

However, what religions tend to have in common is not their understanding of morality and ethics but rather the belief in a fundamental nonmaterial reality that surpasses the significance of anything else. In contrast, the atheist believes entirely in a material universe. Thus, the differences and implications cannot be bridged.

It is vital, as I’m sure Epstein would agree, that people must cooperate and show love to others, no matter their beliefs, and I believe that is central to most religious traditions. I hope that at such an institution as Harvard, the vigorous quest for truth always continues with all voices respectfully heard. I doubt, however, that the mingling of the religious and atheist points of view, under the framework that the only real issue is ethics and morality, is helpful to anyone at Harvard. Such a view misrepresents profound differences as if they are secondary, rather than one’s guiding light.

Robert G. Bill

Quincy