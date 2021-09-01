Bill Belichick says Cam Newton’s vaccination status did not affect his release

But Belichick didn’t leave it there, electing to expand upon his answer with additional thoughts on the efficacy of the vaccine.

Did quarterback Cam Newton’s vaccination status play a factor in his release from the Patriots?

“I would just point out, I don’t know what the number is — you guys can look it up, you have access to a lot of information — but the number of players and coaches and staff members that have been infected by COVID in this training camp who have been vaccinated, it’s a pretty high number,” Belichick said. “I wouldn’t lose sight of that.”

Advertisement

Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi missed the beginning of training camp because he tested positive for COVID despite being vaccinated. Asiasi is the lone known case among Patriots this year.

According to data from the NFL and the NFL Players Association, 68 players and staff members tested positive for COVID out of the 7,190 individuals tested between Aug. 1-21. The infection rate among unvaccinated individuals (2.2 percent) was seven times higher than that among those who are vaccinated (0.3 percent).

Unvaccinated players are tested daily, while vaccinated players will be tested every week during the regular season after getting testing every 14 weeks throughout training camp.

The league said last week that 93 percent of players are vaccinated.

Newton was required to miss three practices during training camp not because he tested positive but because he was subject to the NFL’s five-day reentry cadence — a process that applies only to unvaccinated individuals — following what the Patriots called a testing “misunderstanding.” His absence paved the way for rookie Mac Jones, now the starter, to take on the lion’s share of the quarterback reps in practice.

Advertisement

A reporter pointed out to Belichick that Newton still had his availability affected even though he didn’t test positive, and asked whether that played a role in the decision.

“No,” Belichick said. “We have other players on the team who aren’t vaccinated, as, I would say, probably every other team in the league.”

Only the Atlanta Falcons have announced a 100 percent vaccination rate among players.

Belichick then reiterated his sentiment about the vaccine.

“We’ve had minimal, but throughout the league, there have been a number of — quite a high number, I would say — of players who have had the virus who have been vaccinated,” Belichick said. “Your implication that vaccinations solve every problem is just not really — I would say that has not been substantiated based on what’s happened in training camp this year. That’s all.”

So, how many Patriots remain unvaccinated?

“I’m not going to get into that,” Belichick said. “Those are all personal decisions. That’s not my place to talk about another person’s decision or medical condition.”

The NFLPA recently launched an investigation after Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said that players’ vaccination status was considered during the team’s decision-making ahead of Tuesday’s roster cuts.

The NFL has not mandated that players receive the vaccine, though the league’s health and safety protocols are much more strict for unvaccinated players.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.