Chaim Bloom calls Red Sox’ COVID outbreak ‘gut-wrenching’

Bloom spoke shortly after it was learned that infielder Yairo Muñoz became the ninth member of the organization to test positive , and acknowledged that the team was uncertain why the outbreak occurred.

“We try to go to great lengths to keep these things from happening, and then to see what’s happening now, it’s really hard. This goes beyond baseball,” said Bloom.

Speaking with the media for the first time since his post-trade deadline availability on July 30, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom called the recent outbreak of positive COVID tests within the organization “gut-wrenching.”

“I wish we knew. I think if we could pinpoint exactly why, it would have been easier to prevent. I don’t know that we’ll know exactly why,” said Bloom. “It’s obviously something from Day 1 that we’ve been very concerned about, that we worried about. We’ve known it was possible, but I wish we knew exactly why it happened, and why it happened when it happened.”

Bloom said a majority of the players who tested positive were breakthrough cases.

Bloom was asked if he was frustrated that not all players have been vaccinated. The team has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the league.

“Every person in this organization that isn’t vaccinated, it pains me,” said Bloom. “In terms of this specific situation, we have a lot of breakthrough infections. There’s no real way to know if it would have been different if we had a higher vaccination rate or not.”

Bloom added that the Red Sox were expecting to play their game Wednesday as scheduled. The Red Sox will resume their series with Rays Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. in Florida.





