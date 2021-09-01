EMass field hockey: Walpole’s Natalie Griffin headlines Players to Watch

Maeve Campbell, Plymouth North — As a sophomore, she burst onto the scene last fall, netting 20 goals and 11 assists as well as Patriot League Keenan Division MVP honors and Globe All-Scholastic honors.

Lucy Adams, Brooks — The Brown University commit from Andover earned All-Independent School League first team and All-NEPSAC first team accolades in both her freshman and sophomore seasons. She is a senior captain.

Natalie Griffin (right) is a dynamic presence in the middle of the field for a Walpole squad coming off an 8-0-1 season.

Georgia Costello, Oliver Ames — The returning Hockomock League All-Star from last year will team up with twin sister, Ava, in their final season together for the Tigers.

Maggie Driscoll, Watertown — The co-MVP of the Middlesex League’s Freedom Division looks to build on a stellar sophomore season in which she collected 12 goals and 8 assists en route to an undefeated season for the Raiders.

Advertisement

Natalie Griffin, Walpole — As a junior, the defender took on an increased offensive role, netting 10 goals and guiding the Porkers to a Bay State Conference championship.

Paige Hawkins, Sandwich — She returns for her senior season after collecting 16 goals as well as Cape & Islands MVP honors in 2020.

Emma Reilly, Andover — After a breakout sophomore season, the junior captain will anchor a Golden Warriors defense which allowed one goal over six games last fall.

Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet — In a pandemic-altered 10-game season, the sophomore exploded for 20 goals and 12 assists, giving her 93 career points.

Ellie Todd, Rivers — The Wake Forest recruit from Wellesley looks to pick up where she left off in 2019; she earned 14 shutouts and the Red Wings captured the Independent School League and NEPSAC Class B championships.

Melissa White, Acton-Boxborough — The speedy forward will take on an increased leadership role as A-B faces perennially strong Dual County foes.

Kyle Wilson, Hingham —The senior offensive catalyst was a 2020 Patriot League All-Star last season.