Game 135: Red Sox at Rays lineups and pregame notes

The bad news just keeps coming for the Red Sox as Xander Bogaerts and Hirokazu Sawamura have been added to the list of Red Sox who have tested positive for COVID, joining Kiké Hernández, Christian Arroyo, Matt Barnes, Martín Pérez, quality control coach Rámon Vázquez, and strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose.
The Sox went on to lose again to the Rays, 8-5 Tuesday night, and now turn to Chris Sale to stem the tide and go deep with the team’s bullpen depleted.
Lineups
RED SOX (75-59): TBA
Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (3-0, 2.35 ERA)
RAYS (84-48): TBA
Pitching: RHP Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.46 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Rasmussen: Xander Bogaerts 0-2, Bobby Dalbec 0-1, Rafael Devers 1-3, Jarren Duran 0-2, J.D. Martinez 1-4, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Hunter Renfroe 0-2, Kyle Schwarber 0-1, Alex Verdugo 1-2, Christian Vázquez 0-1
Rays vs. Sale: Nelson Cruz 9-29, Yandy Díaz 4-6, Kevin Kiermaier 6-20, Austin Meadows 0-3, Mike Zunino 0-14
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have lost seven straight at Tropicana Field.
Notes: The Red Sox have homered in each of their last nine games (20 home runs total), their longest streak of the season … In 20 career appearances (18 starts) against the Rays, Sale is 10-6 with a 2.94 ERA, yielding a .180 average to the opposition. … Rasmussen, 26, has been used as a starter his last three times out, going at least four innings in each game. In three appearances against the Red Sox this season, including one start, Rasmussen is 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA.
