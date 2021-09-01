Game 135: Red Sox at Rays lineups and pregame notes

The bad news just keeps coming for the Red Sox as Xander Bogaerts and Hirokazu Sawamura have been added to the list of Red Sox who have tested positive for COVID, joining Kiké Hernández, Christian Arroyo, Matt Barnes, Martín Pérez, quality control coach Rámon Vázquez, and strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose.

The Sox went on to lose again to the Rays, 8-5 Tuesday night, and now turn to Chris Sale to stem the tide and go deep with the team’s bullpen depleted.