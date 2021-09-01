Infielder Yairo Muñoz joins list of Red Sox players to test positive for COVID

Yairo Muñoz is the latest member of the Red Sox to test positive for COVID, according to manager Alex Cora, who revealed the news in an interview on WEEI on Wednesday.

“We’re scrambling right now roster-wise, making phone calls, and see what we’re going to do,” said Cora. “We’ve just got to keep competing. I know it’s hard from afar and all that, but we’re still in the middle of the pennant race or the wild-card race and we’ve still got a shot, so we have to find a way.”