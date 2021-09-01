Infielder Yairo Muñoz joins list of Red Sox players to test positive for COVID

Yairo Muñoz is the latest member of the Red Sox to test positive for COVID, according to manager Alex Cora, who revealed the news in an interview on WEEI on Wednesday.
“We’re scrambling right now roster-wise, making phone calls, and see what we’re going to do,” said Cora. “We’ve just got to keep competing. I know it’s hard from afar and all that, but we’re still in the middle of the pennant race or the wild-card race and we’ve still got a shot, so we have to find a way.”
Muñoz joins Hirokazu Sawamura, Xander Bogaerts, Kiké Hernández, Christian Arroyo, Matt Barnes, Martín Pérez, quality control coach Rámon Vázquez, and strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose as the ninth team member to have tested positive. Josh Taylor and first base coach Tom Goodwin have been deemed close contacts.
Muñoz entered Tuesday night’s game and played second base after Bogaerts was pulled from the game in the second inning when the Sox learned he had tested positive. Jonathan Aráuz started the game at second but shifted to shortstop in place of Bogaerts.
